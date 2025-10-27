Food Security: Aliko Dangote Foundation Launches Initiative To Promote Fermented Foods

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), in partnership with Sight and Life Foundation (SAL), has launched a nationwide initiative titled “Promotion of Production & Consumption of Fermented Foods for Food & Nutrition Security in Nigeria.” The program, unveiled at a workshop in Lagos, aims to combat malnutrition and improve food security by promoting the production and consumption of locally fermented foods.

The initiative highlights Nigeria’s rich tradition of fermented foods—such as ogi, iru, ugba, and kunu—as a sustainable solution to the triple burden of malnutrition: undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and overnutrition.

By integrating indigenous practices with modern science, ADF seeks to enhance the nutritional value, safety, shelflife, and market potential of these foods. Health experts, regulators, and donors gathered to discuss strategies for raising awareness, building capacity, and leveraging technology to promote fermented foods and address micronutrient deficiencies. “Fermentation has long been a cornerstone of food preservation in Africa,” said Zouera Youssoufou, Managing Director/CEO of ADF.

“Recent research, including studies by Sight and Life, underscores its benefits. We’re exploring how these findings apply to Nigeria’s context and how we can innovate while preserving traditional flavors.” Youssoufou emphasized the importance of maintaining the authentic taste of fermented foods, such as the sourness of freshly made pap, while improving their nutritional profile.

“We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of fermented products consumed in Nigeria to inspire industry adoption and innovation,” she added. Dr. Mairo Mandara, Africa Adviser at SAL, stressed the health benefits of fermented foods, particularly their probiotic content. “These foods support immune function and nutrient absorption.

At a time when global undernourishment affects over 735 million people, fermentation offers a practical, local solution.” She also noted the high post-harvest losses in Nigeria—estimated at 45%—and how fermentation can help reduce waste by extending shelf life.

Mrs. Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi, Director of Nutrition at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, called for a multi-sectoral approach to tackle malnutrition. “Fermented foods are rich in essential micronutrients like zinc and iron. The revised National Food and Nutrition Policy aims to promote diverse, nutrient-rich diets,” she said.