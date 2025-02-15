Food Security: Agricultural Policy Partners Afikpo LG In Unveiling Roadmap

Share

The Nigeria Agricultural Policy Projects (under Feed the Future Initiative), in collaboration with Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have jointly unveiled an agricultural policy framework for the council, geared towards achieving food security.

In a similar vein, the Chairman of Afikoo Local Government Area Timothy Nwachi A.U, has distributed mobility aids to persons living with. disabilities (PLWDs)

The event held at the headquarters of the Local Government Afikpo, drew participants from resource persons, stakeholders, farmers, leaders of Thought and other segments of the society.

Addressing the gathering, the Assistant Professor International Development Department of Agricultural, Food and Resource Economics Michigan State University USA Oyinkan Tasie, described the initiative as a blueprint that will stimulate massive food production in the area.

He extolled both Governor Francis Nwifuru and the Chairman of Afikpo Local Government Area Timothy Nwachi A.U, for recognizing agriculture as the bedrock for rapid economic development.

“We will collaborate with the Local Government to develop the sector in line with what is obtainable in developed nations of the World.

Earlier while unveiling the agricultural policy, the Chairman of Afikpo Local Government Nwachi Timothy A. U, said that agriculture was essential for national development.

He reiterated that the policy would articulate an action plan for sustainable growth and development.

Nwachi emphasized that no society would develop without agriculture and commended the administration of Governor Francis Nwifuru for transforming agriculture in the State.

“My administration will work out an articulated action plans to achieve overall sustainable agricultural growth and development”

“The essence of the agricultural policy is to boost food production, reduce crime, I am optimistic that the policy will bring massive food production in the council especially as it is centered on mechanized agriculture”

The Chairman assured that his administration would collaborate with the legislative Council to ensure effective implementation of the policy.

On the distribution of mobility aids to the needy, Nwachi said that the gesture was to alleviate their mobility challenges.

“The mobility aids would alleviate the challenges of facing Persons Living with Disabilities”

In a remark, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources Princess Nkechinyere Iyioku, commended Mr Nwachi, for taking proactive steps in tackling the menace of food insecurity in the area.

A spokesperson of one of the Development Partners named Beautiful Gate Handicapped Centre Jos Ms Sandra Yilgwan,, extolled the Council Chairman for partnering with his organization and appealed to Government at all levels to support people living with disabilities.

Goodwill messages were received from the Ebonyi State Coordinator of Feed the Future Agricultural Policy Mr Okpani Ndukwe in-addition to the Founder/CEO of MSCA Project Worldwide Dr Mark Abani, who applauded the council boss for his vision in unveiling the agricultural policy.

Share

Please follow and like us: