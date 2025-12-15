Food Security: 600 Sokoto Onion Farmers Benefit From NADF Intervention Programme

In Sokoto, 600 onion farmers have benefited from the National Agricultural Development Fund’s (NADF) first phase of the onion intervention programme.

The programme targets 600 onion farmers and covers 300 hectares of farmland.

The programme was flagged off on Sunday by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NADF, Muhammad Abdul Ibrahim, represented by Assistant General Secretary Muazu Ibrahim.

According to Ibrahim, the intervention aims to help farmers recover from losses caused by flooding and climate-related shocks, restore production capacity, and strengthen resilience within the onion value chain.

He noted that onion farmers in Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe, and Borno states were among the worst affected by recent flooding, which disrupted livelihoods, local markets, and the national food supply.

The President of the National Onion Producers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria, Isa Aliyu, described the intervention as timely, saying it would help farmers rebound from the combined effects of flooding and poor-quality seeds.

The Permanent Secretary of the Sokoto State Ministry of Agriculture, Almustapha Alkali, expressed optimism that the relief inputs would significantly boost onion production in the 2025/2026 farming season.

The ceremony marked the beginning of the Onion Intervention Programme in Sokoto, with stakeholders expressing optimism that the initiative would revive the state’s onion subsector and contribute to national food security.