Food Security: 50,000 Women To Be Engaged In Farming

…As Igbo Women Request Land From S’East Govs

The Igbo Women Assembly (IWA) has unveiled a pragmatic approach to food insecurity with a plan to acquire 1000 hectares of farmland in the Southeast geopolitical zone to engage 50,000 women in commercial farming.

To this end, the Women’s Assembly has requested from each of the five Southeast Governors at least 200 hectares of farmland for the project, which multiplier effect is expected to generate an additional 20,000 new jobs in each of the States yearly.

In order to prepare the ground for the success of the project, IWA has announced a two-day agro-export summit to educate women on the export of farm produce, as well as to give women the opportunity to become more innovative in their agribusiness.

In a statement, the President General of IWA, Lolo Nneka Chimezie and the Director of Media and Publicity, Odoziaku Nonye Aduba, said the agro-export summit would be held in Enugu to provide food security and boost agro businesses among women in the South East.

The group noted that African women were part of the agriculture sector value chain, adding that the time had come to empower Igbo women to be self-reliant and to depend less on their husbands.

According to the statement, “The agro-summit will help to improve the livelihoods of women in agribusiness either through growing business revenue for women entrepreneurs, producers and job creation for women across the agriculture value chain.

“IWA yearns to obtain attention to support women in agribusiness, not only increasing the livelihoods of the vendors, workers and suppliers in a particular trade, but to support women in manufacturing, and exportation of farm produce that form modern practices, to create an all-inclusive value chain.”

It further affirmed that the summit would address fundamental barriers that limit women’s access to finance; the production of suitable food crops to meet the needs and changing taste of the growing population as well as to increase the quality and efficiency of producing the major export crops as demanded by the world market, among others.

IWA said it had assembled an array of dignitaries for the event expected to attract no fewer than 250 delegates from the zone, including Macpherson Aideloje Fred-Iloegben, (MGIT) Regional Coordinator Nigeria Export Promotion Council South East Region; Ifeoma Uzo-Okpala, Executive Director, ED, Large Enterprise Bank of Industry, among others.

