Food Scarcity: FG To Release Grains, Fertilisers To Mitigate Subsidy Removal

Following the skyrocketing prices of grains at the international market amidst Russia bombardment of Ukraine’s 60,000 wheat facility, the Federal Government has disclosed it is perfecting plans to release grains and fertilisers from the country’s food reserve to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

The move became necessary as the spiral effects of the soaring wheat prices and fuel subsidy removal are taking huge tolls on many households with complaints on what the government is doing to cushion the effects. Particularly, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, while representing President Bola Tinibu at the ongoing United Nations Food Systems Summit in Rome, Italy, stated that government’s strategy to address the impact of subsidy removal on food security and the after effects of the soaring wheat prices at the moment was already in place.

He emphasised that immediate action had been taken to utilise grains and fertilisers to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal. According to him, the government plans to establish a commodity marketing system to continuously review and monitor food item prices. In order to achieve food security, Shettima said: “The government is committed to investing in agriculture and increasing yields, as entrepreneurial capitalism is deeply ingrained in the average Nigerian psyche.” Shettima recognised the challenges faced by a significant portion of the population living in multi-dimensional poverty.

However, he expressed the government’s determination to reposition the nation, en- hance food production, and provide livelihood support to Nigerians. Similarly, the vice president also revealed at the occasion that Nigeria had mobilised over half a billion dollars ($500 billion) for innovative, profitabe, equitable and sustainable food systems transformation initiative to boost food production and investment in agriculture.

Vice President Shettima said the funds were mobilised “through domestic resources, multilateral development banks, international financial institutions, climate funds leading agro-businesses,” and would be used for “Innovation finance for food system transformation; development of Nigeria’s agro value chain and Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones programmes.”

Explaining further, Shettima said: “In this event, the government of Nigeria will be showcasing its Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) as a unique example of a successful partnership between producers, the public sector and private operators.”

“The VCDP, which is co-funded by the of Nigeria and IFAD, has empowered vulnerable farmers and youth to engage into commercial partnerships with some of the biggest food processing and marketing firms in the world such as OLAM, a world leading agri-business company operating in over 60 countries with an annual revenue of about $39.8 billion,” the vice president added.