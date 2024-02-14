Food Scarcity: FG Targets Over 1mmt Of Rice During Dry Season Farming

…To Distribute 42,000 mt Of Grains Free To Nigerians

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it has made plans to meet the 1.1 million metric tonnes of rice production target during the second phase of the dry season farming.

This was even as it disclosed that it would soon begin distribution of about 42,000 metric tonnes of grains, as approved by the President, free to Nigerians across the country.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, at the maiden edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing Series (MPBS) organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation in Abuja.

Kyari revealed that 150,000 hectares of rice would be cultivated during the second phase of the dry season farming, adding that 300,000 genuine farmers would benefit from the Federal Government’s subsidised certified quality seeds and agro-inputs, such as fertilizers, micro-nutrients, herbicides, and pesticides.

Kyari also said that apart from rice, farmers would be supported with inputs to cultivate maize and cassava to boost food production in the country.

He disclosed that 30,000 hectares of maize would be cultivated across all the States of the Federation.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, said the objective of the media briefing was “to enlighten, inform and educate Nigerians and the world, and to ensure that everyone is carried along through the provision of credible and timely information.”

Idris stated that the Ministerial Press Briefing Series (MPBS) are in line with “our ‘Restore Trust’ and ‘Amplify Policies and Programmes’ pillars.

Speaking further on the essence of the MPBS, Idris said: “This is a chance for you, the distinguished members of the press, to engage with senior officials of the Federal Government, on behalf of the good people of Nigeria.

“You will hear first-hand about what the Federal Government is doing, policies, programmes, targets and objectives, and you will be able to ask questions and receive relevant clarifications.

“We have also made efforts to ensure that this Briefing Series receives the widest possible coverage, through traditional and digital platforms.”