Food Scarcity: FG Begins ‘Nationwide Operation Clear Stores’

The Federal Government yesterday said it would soon begin a ‘Nationwide Operation Clear the Stores’ meant to release food and agricultural inputs to farmers.

This was said to be one of the measures conceived by the present administration of President Bola Tinubu towards ensuring a quick end to food scarcity and enduring sufficient food production across the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, disclosed this at a one-day capacity building workshop, organised by the ministry for Agriculture Correspondents in Abuja.

The ‘the Operation Clear the Stores’, which is said to begin in two weeks’ time, will enable both farmers and other citizens to have access to the foods and materials already stored by the government across the country.

Ogunbiyi noted that the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ policies in agriculture were targeted at putting the country on the progressive paths of improvement in food production and nutrition.

He stated that the media workshop was conceived to keep journalists abreast with what the ministry, with the help of the President, have been doing to end food insecurity in the country.

Ogunbiyi said: “This important workshop, which is the second edition in the series, and which is the ministry’s continuing strong identification with members of the fourth estate of the realm.

“This workshop has indeed become expedient, given the emphasis the present administration places on agricultural development and the priority it attaches to the attainment of food security, self-sufficiency in food and nutrition as well as staple commodities for export.”

He added that: “The importance of agriculture in our national economy cannot be over-emphasised, especially with the global economic challenges and the need for diversification of our economy.”

