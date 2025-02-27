Food Scarcity: Farmers’ Group To Cultivate 900,000 Hectares Of Land

Share

A farmers’ group, Green Revolution Farmers Feed the Nation Foundation (GRFFNF) has called for the support of the Federal Government in its quest to cultivate 150,000 hectares of farmland in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country through its Green Rewards Farm Settlement initiative.

The Director General of the association Ambassador Jonathan David Okwudiri, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said the group has over one million membership across the 36 states of the country and Abuja.

Okwudiri who announced the launch of Agricultural Farming Project and Empowerment Scheme, stated that the proposed Green Rewards Farm Settlement is aimed at reducing unemployment, violence, drug abuse and criminality among the youths.

According to him, the “initiative aligns with the Nigeria government’s vision to boost agricultural production, reduce poverty and create employment opportunities.”

Okwudiri who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Royal Ambassadors Family Enlightenment Foundation (RAFEF), disclosed that his group is partnering with three Nigerian banks to open account for members for agricultural farming project fund.

He explained that a customised prepaid ATM card was introduced, which he said, is “designed to provide farmers with easy access to financial resources, enabling them to enhance their agricultural productivity and contribute to the nation’s food security.”

The DG noted the numerous challenges facing Nigerian farmers, “including limited access to financial resources, inadequate infrastructure and lack of technical expertise.”

He regretted that these challenges hinder farmers ability to invest in food production, “leading to reduced productivity and income.”

Okwudiri said GRFFNF recognised these challenges and is determined to provide a solution that will empower farmers to overcome them.

“The GRFFNF’s commitment to supporting farmers is evident in this innovative solution, and it is expected that this initiative will have a positive impact on the lives of farmers and the nation at large,” he stated.

