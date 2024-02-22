Food Prices: LCCI Affirms FG’s Commodity Board Initiative for Stability

Amidst the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data placing Nigeria’s food inflation at 33.9 per cent as at January 15, 2024, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has admitted that the recent announcement by the Federal Government to establish a National Commodity Board (NCB) will bring stability to food prices. Specifically, the Chamber emphasised that this could alleviate the burden on consumers and enhance overall economic predictability and creation of a strategic food reserve for stabilising prices of crucial grains and other food items. The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known in a statement from the Chamber.

She said that regulating the rising food prices in the country was paramount and apt for the country’s economy this period. Almona explained that the LCCI supported government’s NCB initiative because it was coming at a critical juncture when the rising cost of food has become a pressing concern for both the government and citizens. The LCCI DG stated: “The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) acknowledges the recent announcement regarding the Federal Government’s intention to establish a National Commodity Board aimed at regulating the rising food prices in Nigeria.

“This initiative comes at a critical juncture when the rising cost of food has become a pressing concern for both the government and citizens, where food inflation has reached an alarming level, as highlighted by the National Bureau of Statistics data placing Nigeria’s food inflation at 33.9 per cent as at January 15, 2024.” She affirmed that “the pro- posed commodity board has the potential to bring stability to food prices by continually assessing and regulating them. “This could alleviate the burden on consumers and enhance overall economic predictability and the creation of a strategic food reserve for stabilising prices of crucial grains and other food items is a positive step toward ensuring food security and mitigating the impact of supply chain disruptions.”

While confirming the Chamber’s position on the initiative, Almona pointed out that the Chamber viewed the initiative as government’s commitment to implementing effective short-term strategies to counteract subsidy removal and ensure immediate food supply and deploy concessionary capital from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the agricultural sector However, she noted that the LCCI observed that the price regulation may address immediate concerns, but that there is a risk of market distortion if not implemented carefully.

According to her, “over- regulation may discourage private sector participation and hinder market dynamics which is against business community growth. More so, this plan may largely involve complex logistics that will require robust systems and processes to ensure the board’s effectiveness without bureaucratic bottlenecks.” Considering this development, the LCCI offers its in- sights and recommendations on the best strategies the Federal Government should adopt for the successful implementation of the Board’s activities. She emphasised the importance of a comprehensive approach that combines short-term interventions with medium-term strategies to ensure sustained and effective results.