Food Palliative: Residents laud Sanwo-Olu’s Oúnjẹ Eko initiative

Oúnje Eko initiative

The Lagos State Government on March 17, commenced its special food palliative scheme called “Ounje Eko” to make subsidised food items available to its citizens and ease the economic hardships caused by Federal Government reform policies.

The scheme is part of a larger effort by the state government to address the hardship facing residents in the state, including a reduction of working days for civil servants, approval of a 25 per cent discount on food purchases, BRT fares, and the engagement of 1,000 caterers for daily free meals for residents.

The first outing of the Ounje Eko initiative took place on March 17 and was hailed as a promise well-kept by the Sanwo-olu administration.

Financial prudenc

To prevent any malpractices and to ensure the food reaches a large number of Lagosians, the state government adopted a voucher system and also identified and selected independent payment solution providers and food vendors to operate the process and provide real-time data for monitoring.

Also for the purpose of transparency, prices of the items were specified and made public.

For instance, a 5kg bag of rice sells for N5,325 while 1kg goes for N1,065; a 5kg bag of Beans – N6,225 while 1kg was sold at N1,245.

Prices of other staple food items were also made available through various media outlets.

The markets would continue to open on Sundays, at 27 locations in Ikeja; six in Lagos Island; nine in Ikorodu; five in Epe; and 10 in Badagry divisions.

Successful outing

Despite a few expected pockets of hitches due to massive turn out of citizens and impatience of some, the event was successful, with many participants expressing satisfaction and rating the processes and the entire initiative as 70 per cent successful.

In response to feedback from the public, the Lagos State Government acknowledged the areas of the scheme that need improvement, such as security and orderliness.

Omotoso speaks

Speaking on this development, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, assured Lagosians that the government was committed to ensuring that no one was left behind.

He noted that this was symbolic as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu cares about the welfare of the over 22 million residents of the state.

He also said the committee responsible for the scheme has started reviewing feedback from the field and will ensure a smooth and seamless operation going forward.

Olusanya concurs

Also in her remarks, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Bisola Olusanya, said the ‘Ounjè Èkò initiative (25% discount) of Mr. Governor, which commenced on Sunday across the state was well embraced and has been successful, while concluding that it was not without challenges but as a “work in progress”, we will get better in delivery to Lagosians.

More publicity

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the scheme, across the state have expressed their satisfaction via social media platforms and praised the government for what has been termed as a timely intervention that reinstates the states enviable position as listening, sensitive and responsive pacesetter among other states of the federation.

They also applauded the orderliness at the markets as payment and goods collection were smooth.

Security was tight, with the Police, Neighbourhood Watch, RRS and other law enforcement personnel present at each market.

Residents’ remark

On the X platform, (formally known twitter), Lagos resident with username “Chick Feed” wrote: “Yes indeed, the first outing of this Ounje Eko initiative was 70% successful, the reports from various outlets in different local government and LCDA backs up this successful outing, but more needs to be done in logistics, security and orderliness, kudos to the state governor.”

Bose Kafffo said the exercise will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the Lagos populace.

“While appreciating the state governor for the initiative, she said: “The responses from the people were phenomenal.

“This shows that burdens will be lessened and people’s minds will be brightened.”