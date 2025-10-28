The Federal Government through the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, on Monday, rolled out a comprehensive blueprint the Nigerian Government would be using to enhance food supply and further sustain cheaper prices.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report indicated that headline inflation rate dropped by 210 basis points from 20.12 per cent in August 2025 to 18.02 per cent in September 2025. .

Also, a survey carried out by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) across Lagos markets also showed steep declines in prices of various types of rice.

Kyari, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the recent decline in food prices across the country, said the Federal Government is now focusing on reducing the high cost of farm inputs such as fertiliser, irrigation, and fuel to sustain the trend.

Speaking shortly after attending a Senate public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Agriculture, chaired by Senator Salihu Mustapha (Kwara Central), the Minister said he is happy with the crash in food prices across the country.

The hearing sought stakeholder input on three bills, the Cassava Flour (Mandatory Inclusion into Flour Production) Bill 2023, the National Food Reserve Agency (Establishment) Bill 2023, and the Rice Development Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2024.

Kyari noted that the President Bola Tinubu’s administration is developing mechanisms to make critical agricultural inputs more affordable and accessible through credit facilities and public-private partnerships.

“I’m happy with the crash in food prices, but it’s the inputs we’re working on, fertilisers, irrigation, fuel, and other essentials.

“We are creating mechanisms that will allow farmers access to credit and, at the same time, cheaper products for farming,” Kyari said.

He buttressed that the government’s intervention in input supply would not be limited to staple crops but extend to other key produce such as onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

“When we talk about fertiliser and inputs, it’s not just for staple foods. It covers everyone, onions, tomatoes, peppers, and other crops.” Kyari said.

On efforts to curb post-harvest losses, a major challenge to food security, Kyari announced a shift in policy focus from large urban silos to community-based storage facilities.

He said the ministry has launched a legacy project designed to establish smaller silos within farming communities where most produce originates.

“We have made a legacy project on post-harvest losses which includes storage at the community level, not the big silos in urban areas.

“About 85 percent of our new storage facilities will be located in rural communities to replace the old, inefficient silos,” he said.

Kyari disclosed further that the initiative is being supported through two funding frameworks, the New Growth Infrastructure Fund and the National Agriculture Development Fund, both aimed at improving the agricultural value chain and reducing food wastage.

According to him, community-based storage will not only reduce post-harvest losses but also strengthen the food supply chain by ensuring surplus produce can be stored and released during scarcity to stabilise prices.

While acknowledging that food prices have dropped significantly since last year, Kyari said the government’s goal is to achieve greater stability and affordability by 2026.

He said: “In 2020 and even before last year, food prices were high.

“This year, prices have gone down, but we are not yet where we want to be. We are still on the path toward even lower prices.”

Kyari reaffirmed that ongoing reforms in the agriculture sector are part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to guarantee food security, boost rural prosperity, and support farmers nationwide.

He hinted that the administration would soon unveil additional support measures to boost productivity, expand mechanisation, and promote agro-processing through partnerships with state governments and farmer cooperatives.

“Our goal is to make sure every farmer, big or small, has the tools, inputs, and storage facilities needed to contribute to national food security,” Kyari said.

Agricultural experts have long identified the high cost of inputs, poor storage infrastructure, and weak distribution networks as major obstacles to sustainable food production and price stability.

Kyari’s remarks suggest that the Federal Government is now prioritising structural reforms to address these bottlenecks and consolidate recent gains in the food market.

With cheaper farm inputs, improved credit access, and community-based silos to minimise losses, the Ministry of Agriculture hopes to place Nigeria firmly on the path toward self-sufficiency and long-term food security by 2026.