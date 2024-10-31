Food Insecurity, Malnutrition Threat To Economic Stability – Abass

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said that the nation faces a mounting crisis of malnutrition and food insecurity that poses a serious threat to the well-being of its citizens, the resilience of its economy, and the stability of its communities.

Abass stated this while delivering his remarks at the inauguration of the local organising committee for National Assembly on nutrition and food security at the House of Representatives, Abuja on Thursday.

Represented by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, the speaker said that these challenges, though not unique to Nigeria, strike at the heart of our nation’s development, leaving a profound impact on health, education, and productivity.

He lamented that lack of proper nutrition during the critical stages of growth stunts physical and cognitive development, hence the need for legislative action to address the critical issues of malnutrition and food security.

The speaker stated that the National Summit wil provide a vital forum to raise awareness, pool resources, and establish actionable goals for the future.

Abass assured of the House commitment in supporting the committee with all necessary support for success; urging them to fulfil their mandate and ensure collaboration with the State Houses of Assembly, in line with the National Legislative Network.

The speaker said, “It is with immense pride and a profound sense of duty that I join you today to witness the inauguration of the Local Organising Committee for the National Summit on Nutrition and Food Security.

“This marks a historic moment for the National Assembly, as we unite for the first time at this level to address the critical issues of malnutrition and food security through legislative action.

“Nigeria faces a mounting crisis of malnutrition and food insecurity that poses a serious threat to the well-being of its citizens, the resilience of its economy, and the stability of its communities.

In his welcome remarks, chairman of the committee, Chike Oka for lamented that the recent report unveiling a distressing 51% surge in severe malnutrition cases among children in the Northern states is not merely a statistic; it embodies a humanitarian crisis that demands our immediate attention and concerted action.

He said “This rise in malnutrition underscores a systemic issue that pervades our nation’s nutritional landscape.

“The recent natural disasters, such as the devastating floods in states like Adamawa, Maiduguri, and Jigawa, have not only caused widespread destruction but have also disrupted food supplies and access to vital nutrition, exacerbating an already precarious situation.

He said “Given these challenges and the urgency they demand, it is imperative that we unite to address the underlying causes of malnutrition and food insecurity in our country”, he stated.

“The delayed convening of the National Summit on Nutrition and Food Security, which occurred independently of the inauguration of the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security on July 22nd-July 23rd, followed by the subsequent recess of the House until September, underscores the critical need for our collective action”.

He said “This summit will present a pivotal opportunity for us to not only assess the current state of nutrition and food security in Nigeria but also to craft comprehensive strategies and policies that will safeguard the well-being of our citizens, particularly our vulnerable children from a legislative standpoint”

Share

Please follow and like us: