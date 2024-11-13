Food Insecurity: BIPC Rolls Out Modalities To Establish Grain Hubs In Benue

Share

The Benue State Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) has begun moves to establish grain hubs across the state to address food insecurity and improve the economic conditions for farmers in the state.

The Managing Director of BIPC, Dr Raymond Asemakaha disclosed this during a meeting with key stakeholders in the agricultural sector, including the Benue Traders Association (BTA), and the Benue Farmers and Traders Protection and Development Association (BFTPDA).

Dr. Asemakaha who emphasized the urgency of the initiative, noted that despite Benue being recognized as the “Food Basket of the Nation”, food prices remain higher than in many neighbouring states.

He highlighted the concern of external buyers depleting local agro commodities, which not only affects cash retention within the state but also diminishes the value farmers receive for their produce.

“With the support of local traders, BIPC aims to position the state as a grain hub, facilitating the aggregation and sale of agricultural products to external buyers. We should be able to mop up this produce and sell it directly to traders from outside the state”.

“The BIPC is to establish dedicated grain hubs where off-takers can purchase directly, ensuring farmers receive value for their money. This initiative will enforce standardized measurements and prompt payments upon delivery”.

Dr. Asemakaha maintained that the introduced Warehouse Receipt System (WRS) will ensure that these services are accessible throughout the state, guaranteeing that farmers receive fair value for their produce.

“This will protect our farmers to have value for their money. We want farmers to know how much a unit costs for their produce”, he emphasized.

He said that the initiative aims to mitigate the risks farmers face in not receiving adequate compensation for their goods. BIPC also plans to utilize Benue Sacs for agro commodities, allowing for the tracking and management of farm produce.

The President of the Benue Traders Association, Iormua Michael, praised Dr. Asemakaha’s leadership initiatives and expressed commitment to supporting BIPC in achieving its objectives.

Also speaking, Mr. Manasseh Torsue, President of the Benue Farmers and Traders Protection and Development Association, raised critical issues affecting market operations in Benue State.

They cited a lack of government involvement, inadequate market regulations, the absence of standard measurement scales, the promotion of customized sacks, high tax levies from unofficial sources, and numerous police checkpoints as significant barriers to market efficiency.

Builder Lucy Jato, General Manager of Real Estate and Infrastructure expressed gratitude to the members of the Benue Traders Association for their support and encouraged them to embrace the project wholeheartedly.

She emphasized that this initiative aligns with the transformation agenda of Governor Hyacinth Alia, aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of ordinary farmers and boosting the state’s economy.

