Food Insecurity: Agro-Dealers Launch Attack Against Fake Seeds Racketeering

Agro-dealers under the auspices of the Nigeria Agro Input Dealers Association (NAIDA) have launched an attack against people who specialise in peddling fake seeds and other farming inputs.

The group said that those who have continued to indulge in selling fake seeds and various farming inputs were jeopardising the efforts of governments to conquer food insecurity in the country.

The National President of NAIDA,

Kabiru Fara said that members of the association were determined to help the Federal government achieve the desired change in the country’s food production and security.

Fara who spoke on Thursday at a Press Conference in Abuja noted that the Association has inaugurated a compliance monitoring team to ensure that rules that guide the distribution of farm inputs were followed by all stakeholders.

He said, ” Agro dealers are the major link between input suppliers and end users (farmers) Agro input (seeds, fertilizers, crop protection products, farm implements) and extension services are able to reach farmers better through agro-dealers. This is the summary of what we (NAIDA) have been doing professionally in the nooks & crannies of Nigeria year in and year out.

” NAIDA membership is spread across the six geo political regions of Nigeria distributing agro inputs and counselling farmers on their safe use. The Association has been structured into a formal private sector body with strong chapters at State, Regional and National levels.

” As the title of this launching/inauguration implies, NAIDA is living up to its mission statement which is to make quality agricultural inputs available, accessible and affordable to farmers in Nigeria with a view to increasing their well-being and ensuring food security for all in the country.

” The inauguration of this team in all the 36 States/FCT will no doubt facilitate and ultimately create an enabling environment for sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria and our Association will be a body to always reckon with on designing and implementing sustainable agricultural policies through advocacy, provision of accurate agro input information, output marketing and private extension services in collaboration with relevant stake holders”,he added.