Food Insecurity: 33.1m Nigerians Projected To Struggle In 2025

Nigeria’s population, currently estimated at 223.8 million, is bracing for an escalating food crisis as a recent report by Cadre Harmonisé, supported by the UN World Food Programme (WFP), revealed concerning projections.

The analysis warned that during the next lean season (June-August 2025), approximately 33.1 million Nigerians will face severe food insecurity.

The statistics further shows an increase of seven million compared to the same period in 2024.

Factors contributing to this alarming rise, according to the report, include deepening economic hardships and record-high inflation.

Other responsible factors are climate change impacts, and ongoing violence in the northeastern states.

The report indicated that even during the peak harvest period (October to December 2024), an estimated 25.1 million people are expected to face food shortages.

3.8 million of the number will be in the northeastern states, a figure anticipated to surge to 5 million by 2025. The situation is equally dire for vulnerable groups.

The projection also indicated that round 5.4 million children and 800,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women at risk of acute malnutrition.

These will be experienced in states like Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Sokoto, Katsina, and Zamfara.

Of these, 1.8 million children may experience severe acute malnutrition, requiring immediate intervention.

The report points to the urgent need for coordinated national and international efforts to address the worsening food insecurity and ensure timely humanitarian assistance.

