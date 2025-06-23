‘Food Inflation Risks Loom Amid Security, Climate Pressures’

Share

Although the May 2025 inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Monday shows that inflation maintained its recent downward trend in May, analysts at Comercio Partners have warned that security and climate pressures, “could constrain food supply and push food prices higher.”

The analysts, who stated this, while commenting on the May inflation report, cited challenges occasioned by the rainy season, as well as the terrorist attacks and communal violence”, which are negatively impacting farming communities and displacing thousands in Benue state, a leading food producing region in the country.

They said: “Nigeria’s inflation rate continued its downward trend in May 2025, reflecting moderation across key components. Headline inflation dropped to 22.97 per cent year-on-year, down from 23.71 per cent in April, driven by declines in both core and food inflation.

On a monthly basis, price pressures also eased, signalling a gradual return of price stability amid ongoing monetary tightening. “Core inflation fell to 22.28% in May, down from 23.39 per cent in April, while food inflation inched down to 21.14 per cent from 21.26 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, food inflation edged up to 2.19 per cent (from 2.06%), reflecting some seasonal pressures. Core inflation, however, slowed more visibly month-on-month to 1.10 per cent, from 1.34 per cent.”

However, the analysts stated: “As the rainy season sets in, the risk of food inflation increases, driven by potential flooding in key agricultural regions. In addition, ongoing terrorist attacks in Benue, one of Nigeria’s major food-producing states could further disrupt supply chains and add upward pressure on food prices in the coming months.”

They further said: “While headline inflation has shown signs of easing, food inflation risks remain elevated. As Nigeria enters the peak of the rainy season, concerns are growing over potential disruptions to food supply, especially from climate-related flooding and rising insecurity in key agricultural zones.

“Benue State, often referred to as Nigeria’s ‘food basket’, has recently experienced renewed terrorist attacks and communal violence, affecting farming communities and displacing thousands.

These security threats limit access to farmland, reduce planting activity, and disrupt supply chains, which could tighten food availability in the months ahead.

“Simultaneously, the rainy season brings its own challenges. Historical patterns show that excessive rainfall often leads to flash floods in low-lying, high-yield farming regions, damaging crops and rural infrastructure.

With climate unpredictability worsening, the risk of weather-related shocks to food production has grown more acute.

Share