Food, Inflation Crises: Poor Purchasing Power, Not Food Shortage Liable for Hunger (2)

In this piece, LADESOPE LADELOKUN and CHINYERE ABIAZIEM write about growing lamentations about economic hardship occasioned by high cost of living and why governments at all levels should expeditiously intervene to save the masses from hunger and poverty

It was Nigeria’s former Minister of Transport, the late Alhaji Umaru Dikko, in the Second Republic, that was quoted as say- ing that he did not feel there was hunger in Nigeria because Nigerians “had not reached the point of eating from dustbins”. Although the politician’s image makers dismissed the statement as the handiwork of Dikko’s political enemies, decades after the said statement, Sunday Telegraph reports that many Nigerians do the unthinkable to feed as they reel under the debilitating effects of poverty and hunger. Recall that Sunday Telegraph had reported how an Ofada resident in Ogun State sold his burglary with the intent of feeding his family. According to him, protecting his house was pointless when his family could not feed. Also, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, a 70-year-old woman, Bolanle Wonuola, told how her neighbour in the Ketu area of Lagos begged to be given dustbin-bound food four days after her 70th birthday celebration despite showing him patches of mold sitting on it.

“Days after I celebrated my 70th birthday recently, I think four days after, one of my neighbours came around in the evening. He said he had not eaten anything that day. After we served everyone around on my birthday, we still had some leftovers. This neighbour requested for food, and he was told the little jollof rice left was no longer good for consumption because some white particles were already growing on it. He was shown proof, but we were shocked when he said it didn’t matter; that we should just give him so that he could get it warmed before eating it. I said he would not make me a murderer. I just gave him N1,000 to get something to eat. Things have got that bad, I tell you.” From Niger to Kano, Oyo to Ogun, Nigerians are protesting the high cost of living, particularly the balloning prices of foodstuffs. With placards reading,’ We are hungry’, ‘End hunger now’, Nigerians seek an expeditious end to the galloping prices of goods. Meanwhile, amidst the chorus of hardship , President Bola Tinubu, his wife , Remi Tinubu and Seyi and Folasade, who are his son and daughter ,respectively , had pleaded with Nigerians to be patient as the effects of hardship bite.

But none of the pleas for patience, Sunday Telegraph observed, drew outrage like the one from Seyi Tinubu. Specifically, netizens knocked the president’s son for allegedly owning a wristwatch worth $210,000 while appealing to Nigerians to endure hardship. This is even as the findings by Sunday Telegraph revealed the average prices of a paint of foodstuffs like garri and beans have jumped from N1,200 and N2,250 to N2,500 and N4,700 respectively in the last six months, while the price of a 50kg bag of rice rose from N39,000 to N70,000 within the same period. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, food inflation rose to 33.93 per cent in December from 32.84 per cent in November. Also, the World Bank said accelerating inflation added 24 million Nigerians to the list of the poor. The bank said: “Sluggish growth and rising inflation have increased poverty from 40 per cent in 2018 to 46 per cent in 2023, pushing an additional 24 million people below the national poverty line.”

Rotten onions, tomatoes to the rescue?

At the popular Mile 12 market, it was found that though the prices of onions had crashed, there is a huge market for Nigerians without the financial muscle to buy fresh onions in spoiled onions. Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, an onion dealer in the market, Audu Afiz, said: “Unlike last week when a bag of onions was N50,000, it’s now N45,000. But people still find it difficult to buy because they consider it too expensive. What they find convenient to buy is esa(spoilt onions),which goes for N36,000. People come specifically for them. They got bad because they were the ones at the bottom when we were bringing them to Lagos. They couldn’t get air.” Speaking further on the crashed prices of onions, he said: “A small basket of onions that we sold N18,000 last week is now N13,000. A bowl of onions was N10,000, we now sell it between N4,500 and N5,000. We are getting new onions now. It’s the season.” Just like Afiz, a tomato seller , Ali Nuhu, in the same market, shared with Sunday Telegraph how the price of tomato has crashed in just a week amid growing demand for esa(rotten tomatoes).

“The situation this week is a lot better. We still sold a basket of tomatoes here for N60,000 last week. Today, people can buy a basket for N25,000. The same goes for a crate. What we are selling now for N12,000 per crate was N19,000, N20,000 last week. But a lot of people are coming for esa these days.This tomato trade is unpredictable. Today, the price goes up, tomorrow, it crashes. The price is never stable. That’s why some don’t like the business.”

How hike in fuel price complicates Nigeria’s food crisis

Speaking on why the hike in food prices could be traceable to fuel price hike, Nuhu explained that what is paid to transport a basket of tomatoes from Kano to Lagos has considerably increased when compared to the pre-Tinubu era. According to him, bringing a trailer of tomatoes from Kano to Lagos used to cost N1.25million during the pre- Tinubu era. It has now increased by 100% as it now costs N2.5million. “From Kano, I bought a basket of tomatoes for N9,000. An empty basket used to be N200 but it is now N700. For each basket of tomatoes, N5,000 is paid to transport it to Lagos. A trailer would carry 500 baskets. So, if you calculate that, you know how much I would pay. Before Tinubu came, we used to pay N2,500 per basket.” For ram and goat merchant, Abdurashid Abdul Aziz, at Kara on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, it is the same story of lamentation.

He explained that there is no uniform price when it comes to the cost of transporting animals from the North to Lagos. “What determines what you will pay is where you’re bringing your animals from. You know there’s Yola, Kano, Jigawa , Tara- ba. The distance determines the price. For example, to transport one goat from Jigawa to Lagos costs N2,500. It used to be N1,200 or N1,500 before the present government assumed power. Transporting a ram from the same state used to cost N2,000. It is now N3,000. In a trailer, you could have about N120 rams, a goat could be 150 in the same trailer. Bringing these animals in a full trailer from Yola used to cost between N1million and N1.2million. It is now N1.7million.” For Wale Atolagbe, who shuttles between Ogbomoso, Oyo State and Lagos, no significant change would be recorded if Nigeria does not tackle its energy crisis.

He tells his story: “See, if fuel prices don’t crash,we will keep lamenting. Nothing significant will change. The value of the Naira has dropped. We need to do something about our refineries. Nothing seems to be working. From Ogbomosho, I usually bring a trailer full of yams to Lagos. It wasn’t more than N600,000 before. It is now about N1.1million.” Also, another driver, Sadiq Jimoh, lament- ed the rising cost of fuel. He said travelling to Ilorin to bring yams to Lagos in his customers’ vehicles used to cost N50,000 (his charge as a driver)after using up 30 litres of fuel. Jimoh said he is now paid the double of that amount, even when he revealed that patronage had dropped.

From 40 goats every 3 days to 8, sales keep dropping – Goat, ram seller at Kara

Sharing how Nigeria’s rising inflation has affected his business, Abdul Aziz said: ” There are food sellers that would come to us to buy goats every three days. We were sure they would come and we were sure we would smile. It is not the case against. Those who were buying 40 goats every three days now struggle to buy eight. We can’t blame them. What you sell is what you buy. The country is hard. Some of my colleagues that would travel to the North with N200,000 to buy goats and would still be happy at the end of the day, now prefer to send money to those bringing them from there. Else, they would spend all their money on transportation.” Speaking further on how things have taken a bad shape, Abdul Aziz said: ” With N30,000, you could buy a big goat before now but you would not get the same goat for less than N45,000 now.

Right now, you can’t get a good ram for N40,000. What you will have is a baby ram. What was sold for N40,000 now goes for N70,000.” Also, a yam seller at the Mile 12 market ,who gave his name as Abubakar, lamented low patronage, blaming it on Nigeria’s harsh economic situation. At about 3:30 pm when Sunday Telegraph visited his stand, he said he had only sold four yams out of the hundreds he displayed since he resumed as early as 9:00 am. He said: “No money everywhere. Everything is dull. The situation of the country is really affecting us. We don’t know what to do. But I’m confident I will sell what I have here.”

Lamentations continue at Ilepo market

At the Ilepo food market close to the Kan- tagowa market in Lagos, Abubakar who is identified otherwise as Baba Eja told Sunday Telegraph that the native smoked catfish (dry fish) goes for N250,000 per carton unlike last year when it sold for N120,000. While the agric sells currently at N175,000 and sold for N80,000 last year. In his reaction as to whether people still buy, he replied “person no go chop money naa, e go still buy.” Bashiru Sanni, who deals in grains made it known that a cup (derica) of oloyin (honey) beans sells for N1,100 but was N800 before. While the bag was N85,000 and N145,000 presently/as at the time of visit. He included that the drum beans goes for N140,000 per bag compared to the old price of N75,000. For the local rice, he noted that it goes for N72,000, though it used to be N30,000 as at last year May and that a cup(derica) ,which was N700 goes for N1,100 presently. While the foreign rice, he said, sells for N80,000 un- like when it was N45,000, as the cup (derica) was N800 but N1300 now.

Reacting to the increment and level of sales, Sanni said: “Food na money because e don cost and if person no buy wetin e go chop, only say person wey dey buy 10 derica dey buy five now and person wey dey buy five derica dey buy two now.” A bag of potatoes, a trader told Sunday Telegraph, sold for N35,000, but it is N45,000 at the moment. A tuber of yam, another trader, who was not ready to speak with the correspondent like some traders, subtly gave in after the correspondent bought from him, said it used to be N1,200 or N1,500 but now N2, 000. He noted that the situation was tiring.

Choking prices at Ijora 7Up Corner Shop market

One of the fishmongers at Ijora corner shop said that things have really changed and that this was the first time she was witnessing such in about two decades of being in the business. She said there was no regulation aside from the current inflation. Her words: “For now, a carton of the popular Panla sells for N32,000 and was sold for N14,500 to N16,000 as at May 2023. Titus (Mackerel) and Kote go for N79,200 and N53,000 but used to be N38,000 and N22,000 respectively.”

Clamour for competent, reliable leaders at Oyingbo/Otto markets

Samson Chukwu, who sells stockfish , lamented sharp increase in prices of about N50,000, narrated his ordeal since May last year to now :”Starting from January of this year, things have been very expensive. Other products as well have been very expensive not just mine. You know we have colleagues that are selling Egusi, Ogbono, even catfish and blackfish. Since January till now, they have topped almost N50,000 on my business. Every day, they are increasing the prices. So, it is affecting our sales seriously. Assuming we can find other businesses we can switch to, we could have done that but it is everywhere and not just a particular product. You cannot say that this business is safe or that one is safe. It is everywhere.” On whether people still buy like the way they used to, he said: “No, not at all. Unlike before, we sell this head for N700 but now it is N1,500. So, if someone who is used to buying about 10 stockfish heads at the rate of N700 comes back and finds out that the price has increased, the person will later end up buying two or three instead. So, at the end of the day, you will see that you are not selling anything. You are just making the normal expenditures you are making per day.”

On what he thinks should be the way forward, he said:”We the masses cannot do anything but the government can. So, I will like them to put someone that is competent and reliable and not based on the fact that you are from the same tribe; every position needs someone that is qualified. For your business to move on or for the country to move on, you cannot just put a person all because he can pay for you or because he is from your tribe. Secondly, before Nigeria will move on, the Igbo have to be called back. They need to have a roundtable and discuss the progress of Nigeria because if they continue with this tribal ruling, things can never be okay.” Chukwu went further to share his dream with Sunday Telegraph. His words :”I had a dream last month where I saw three windows and two were open while the third window was closed and I got to find out that the closed window represents the people they have chosen to silence. That is the Igbo and the window that is locked has people that will make the economy of this nation to be better.

Right now, they are silencing us and they want us to bring our ideas. It is not possible and that is why you see other countries where Igbo men reside prospering because they are given the room to execute their ideas but here in Nigeria, we are silencing them and you want progress. It is not possible.” Alhaji Abubakar Shaba, an indigene of Kwara State, speaking on how his dry fish business has been affected since May last year, noted:”The price of fish is now very high and it is affecting us. People are complaining that there is no money while we after buying the fish have to keep them because customers are not forthcoming like before because of the current economic condition of the country. We do sell a piece of fish for N300 to N400 but now it is N700 to N800. So, customers are not forthcoming like before. He added:”We do not know but all we can do is to pray to God to help us and the government should be up and doing so that good changes can begin occurring as soon as possible.”

Also, speaking on how her pepper soup ingredients business has been badly affected since May last year, a trader, who simply gave her name as Victoria,said: “Since May last year, the prices of ingredients have increased, and customers have been complaining; so, we do not have enough customers like before because of the current market prices and it is affecting our income” On what she wants the government to do, she said: “Government must put things in order because people are really complaining about the increase in price of foodstuff. Many people do not have money to eat while some cannot sell anything in their shop because of how things are now.”

No going back on protest over hardship – NLC

Following the plan by the NLC to start a two-day nationwide industrial action after issuing a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address the mounting crisis of survival in Nigeria, Peter Afunanya, spokesperson for the DSS, had urged the labour body to pursue dialogue and negotiation, stating that that was better step than engaging in actions that could escalate tensions. However, in a statement signed by the NLC, the body insisted that there was no going back on its plan. According to its president ,Joe Ajaero, the union was concerned by the unsolicited advice of the Department of State Security to shelve its planned protest against the unprecedented high cost of living despite the indescribable suffering in the land, spiralling inflation, deepening poverty and the Naira at an exchange rate of N1,900 to the US Dollar. He further stated that the Service had assigned to itself, the new role of the chief spokesperson of the government, which is deeply concerning.

Ajaero admonished the DSS to beam its searchlight on some elements planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence. “We are equally intrigued by the innuendos of the Service, their philosophy of peace and wild allegations and we want to reassure them that no one loves this country more than us and on our honour, we would never do anything that will compete with its sovereignty or security.” he added.

We’re ready to ease your pains – FG

In response to the cry of hardship across the country, President Bola Tinubu’s administration, through the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, has announced its plan to re- launch the direct cash transfers to benefit 12 million Nigerians. According to Edun, the presidential panel on the social investment programmes, has prepared to go to Mr. President with an internal recommendation to restart the direct payments to the poorest and the most vulnerable, stating that everything is being done to ease the pains of Nigerians. “We know that there’s been about 3 million beneficiaries now but given the way the rates have gone, there are probably another 12 million people, households that can benefit from that payment. “The only thing delaying that is not waiting for the end of the report. It is something that the intervention is meant to happen immediately. “We have experts in technology. The commitment was to make sure that we use technology to ensure that we have a seamless payment, a seamless movement between the registered and the direct beneficiaries, without any manual processes in between.” He, however, assured Nigerians that direct payment will resume.