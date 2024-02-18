Food, Inflation Crises: Nigerians At Mercy of Poverty, Hunger

Food, a basic necessity of life, is fast becoming a luxury in many homes. With an ever rising inflation, Nigerians trapped in the abyss of poverty are calling on the government to expedite action to bring succour to citizens. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes

Nodding in pity after a customer who brought his burglary had told him; “just do it the way we discussed”, a welder popularly known as Baba Egun in the Ofada area of Ogun State, bemoaned the hardship confronting Nigerians. Revealing details about his transaction with his customer to our correspondent, Baba Egun said he wished he could halt the sale of his customer’s burglary by rendering financial assistance to him. According to him, the same burglary he sold to his customer at N4,500 will now be resold by him for N6,000 because he wanted to feed his family. “It is sad how things have turned out. I made this burglary for the man that just left. Now, I’m the one selling it. I would have given him some money if I had the means after he told me his story, even if it’s not the exact amount he needs. There is serious hunger in the land. He is using what he has to get what he needs.

Those of you that are educated are the ones that have destroyed this country.” With inflation eroding the purchasing power of Nigerians as available data point to rocketing prices for goods and services, most Nigerians interviewed by Sunday Telegraph lamented how it has been unbearably difficult to make ends meet. For example, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that the Consumer Price In- dex (CPI), which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, rose to 28.92 per cent in December 2023 from 28.20 per cent in November; something that marked the 20th consecutive rise in Nigeria’s inflation rate. Specifically, the bureau said that on a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in December 2023 was 2.72 per cent. This was 0.30 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2023 (2.42%).

It further stated that the rise in food inflation on a Month-on-Month basis was caused by a rise in the rate of increase in the average prices of oil and fat, meat, bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, milk, cheese, and egg. “The average annual rate of food inflation for the 12 months ending December 2023 over the previous 12-month average was 27.96 per cent, which was a 7.02 per cent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in December 2022 (20.94%).” Also, in what has been described as a serious hunger situation by analysts,with a score of 28.3 in the 2023 Global Hunger Index, Nigeria ranks 109th out of the 125 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2023 GHI scores. Confirming the hunger status of Nigeria, residents of Lagos Island and traders at the popular Idumota market had during the visit of President Bola Tinubu to Lagos, during the Christmas period, lamented the increasing hunger in Nigeria.

As the convoy of the president passed through the market, residents and traders, in a viral video, urged the president to ad- dress the poverty and hunger question with the shouts of “ebi n pa wa o”(we are hungry) renting the air. Earlier, Tinubu had bemoaned the poverty situation in Nigeria stating that he was not a president that would give excuses but would rather work hard for Nigeria with purpose, determination and dedication to create wealth for all Nigerians as the country has no reason to be poor.

Wailing continues

Meanwhile, in separate interviews, some Nigerians shared with Sunday Telegraph how coping with what they call the current economic realities has caused them pain. A trader at Ketu fruit market in Lagos, Bola Adetola, said: “We voted for the president because we thought things would get better. Everything is now on the high side. Inflation is eating up the little we have. We are hungry and angry.” Commenting, a nurse, Seun Ajilore, said eating the desirable had given way to eating the available because of hardship. “I’m now learning how to eat without meat. I told my children that they would have to be content with whatever I give them. We have moved past the era of asking a child if they are satisfied. It is now about “have you eaten”? At the Swali Market in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a trader who simply gave his name as Mike Okoro, said: “ What Nigerians want is what they got.

They said an Igbo man is not good; that he is going to sell the country. “They were afraid that if Obi should enter there, he would scatter Nigeria but they didn’t know that Obi doesn’t even have that kind of agenda. He was actually coming to revive Nigerian economy “What are we seeing today? For me as an Igbo man, I‘m like barrack. Soldier come, Soldier go, barack remains. As far this country is concerned, an Igbo man will continue to hustle no matter what is going on. “It is not easy but we are pushing. During the time of the cash crunch, people were crying and looking for cash. We would take a flight to Kano to buy the cash and come back to Bayelsa to sell it at a very high price. That was how we survived the cash crunch.

“It is not easy now. Imagine my two children that got admission into one of these Federal Government colleges? I had to pay up to N500,000 for them to gain admission but we will keep on pushing.” Another trader,who simply identified himself as Emeka, in the same market, said that things were increasing in price on a daily basis. “Look at this Lip Gloss now. By December, I sold it for N250 but now, I’m selling it for N400 and people are angry about it but it is not my fault. I have to sell as I bought. If not, I won’t see money to buy again if I go back. By the time I go back, the things have added money. Even this current price, I didn’t gain it compared to the gain I was making when I was selling it at a cheaper rate. “But I pray that with what they are doing now, Dollar may come down a bit even though it didn’t come down fully because almost everything hinges on this Dollar and that is the cause of inflation. When the Dollar is at least, stable now, things will get better a bit.

If not, we are going to where I don’t know. “Tinubu just came back from France and gave order that they should release palliatives but the ones they gave before did not get to the appropriate people. If he wants to give palliative now, let him convert it to money and use peoples’ BVN in banks. Even if it is N200,000 each. There are some people that if you give them just N100,000 now, you have revived their lives.” Another sachet water seller , who sim- ply gave her name as Madam Preye, in her reaction, said: “A bag of pure water is now N400 but it is not the fault of the producers because the cost of production is too high. There is no stable electricity. They have to buy fuel at the rate of N670 per litre and buy other raw materials. They pay workers.

So, if you look at it, they are not even making any gain at all.” For Lovelyn Sampson, a young woman who makes liquid soap, whatever she was getting from the soap could no longer sustain her and her five children. Hence, her husband has been out of business since December last year. She said: “For me, I‘m not finding it easy. What I’m getting from the soap now cannot sustain me and my family. My husband is not doing anything for now. He deals on timber and somebody made away with his money. So, I’m seeing to the upkeep of the family for now. Before, with the proceeds from my liquid soap, I was feeding the home while my husband was paying the kids’ school fees and house rent but now, we can’t even feed well talk more of my children’s school fees. I have told my children that if they drive them, they should come back until further notice.

Let Tinubu do something about the economy please. Hunger is too much. Things are adding money everyday. If you go and buy some- thing today, by the time you go tomorrow, it has added money.”

Rocketing prices

Sunday Telegraph visited markets in Lagos and Ogun states with a view to comparing the prices of foodstuffs from September 2023 and February 12, 2024. The table below shows the average prices: 50kg bag of rice formerly N39,000 — N67,000 Indomie table formerly N4,700 —-N6,500 A pack of Golden Penny Spaghetti which contains 20 pieces formerly N10,100 —-N12,500 Sachet tomato carton (ordinary Gino, 10 rolls)N5,000 —-N5,500 10 kg bag of semovita formerly N8,700- N11,000 Semovita 1kg formerly N900 —N1,200 A paint of garri formerly N1,200—N2,000 A paint of beans N2,250—N4,500

Protest rocks states as NANs issues ultimatum

Following what they deemed the unbearable level of hardship in the country, residents of Minna in Niger State and Kano citizens, some weeks ago, occupied major roads to express their anger. Just like the protesters in Kano, those in Niger State also sought an amelioration of the suffering of the masses and the opening of Nigeria’s closed borders, among other demands. In a related development, the South-West zone of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to President Tinubu to respond to its demand to implement concrete measures to tackle the cost of living crisis, stating that failure to do so would result in mass protest. At a media briefing convened by the student group, NANS said the impact of Nigeria’s economic pressures has been particularly severe on the average Nigerian, making it terribly difficult to afford basic necessities such as food, shelter and health care.

It further added that families were struggling to make ends meet amid stagnant wages and rising prices, pushing them further into poverty. According to the body, there is an urgent need for swift and decisive action to mitigate the impact of the cost of living crisis and re- store hope and dignity to millions of struggling Nigerians. Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Felix Morka, in a statement, accused opposition parties of coordinating efforts to instigate unrest and undermine the government using protests against hardship as smokescreen. According to him, the protests in Minna and Kano were the manifestation of the devious and unpatriotic plot of the opposition.

“This mercenary opposition tactic is a clear and present threat to public peace and national security. “While we recognise the right of citizens to engage in peaceful protest, we urge our good people to be vigilant and not lend themselves to the treacherous attempt by the opposition to promote social strife by its incendiary rhetoric and manipulative plots. “The President Bola Tinubu-led administration is solidly committed to doing every- thing in its power to mitigate the transient pains of critically important reforms that are crucial to economic recovery and sustainable prosperity for all Nigerians. “It behooves us as good citizens of our beloved country to stand fast with our government in this noble stride. In due time, these policy reforms will yield an enduring beneficial transformation of the material conditions of life in the country.

“We implore Nigerians to shun the guile and unpatriotic attempt by opposition elements to destabilise the country for their own base and parochial political gains.”

Succour coming- FG

Following the outbreak of protests in parts of the country over the rising cost of living, the Federal Government has set the machinery in motion to tackle food shortages in the country. A special presidential committee met at the presidential villa on last week Tuesday to articulate actions necessary to stem the tide, including the release of available food in stock. Commenting on how the Federal Government intends to tackle the hardships that precipitated protests in some parts of the country, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, after a special presidential committee met at the presidential villa, told journalists that the depreciation in the value of the Naira led to the rising cost of these food items. Speaking further on the efforts of the government to end the current food crisis, Idris said:“We just rounded up a meeting.

It is a special presidential committee to address the issue of food shortage or lack of enough food on the table of most Nigerians. “This is just the beginning of that meeting. It is going to continue tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. The government is very concerned about what Nigerians are going through, especially what happened in Minna yesterday, and therefore government is taking some action to ensure that Nigerians have some relief in terms of the availability of food on the table.⁣ “Of course, this meeting is not by itself exhaustive. It’s just like I said, the beginning. It is going to continue tomorrow and the day after. Now, some of these will involve unlocking the foods that are available in most of the storage facilities (National Food Re- serve) around the country.

You know that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture has some food reserves. That is going to be made available to Nigerians. “The government is also talking to major millers and major commodity traders, to also see what is available in their stores. To open it up, so that government will provide some intervention, discuss with them provide some intervention to make this food available to Nigerians.⁣ “What the government is noticing is that actually there is still food in this country. Some people are taking advantage of the situation, especially because of the high cost, the depreciation in the value of our currency that has led to the cost of these food items also going up.⁣

So, all these issues were discussed.” Also, at the third meeting of the Special Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention, Idris said the Nigerian government has directed the immediate release of 102,000 metric tons of food items to address food shortage. “We have held meetings with the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria, those who are responsible for producing this rice and we have asked them to open up their stores. They have told us that they can guarantee about 60,000 metric tons of rice. This will be made available and we know that that is enough to take Nigeria, you know, in the next couple of weeks, one month, six weeks, perhaps up to two months.”

‘APC insensitive, living in alternate universe’

Lawyers and human rights activists have described as insensitive the claim that the opposition was behind the protests about hardship in some states in the country. According to a lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, members of the APC are only living in alternate universe. “The statement by the APC is insensitive. It is also grossly offensive and highly insensitive. The fact that they are dead blind to the suffering of the people and dead to the cries of the masses of the people shows that as a political party, the APC is divorced from reality. They are living in alternate universe. The protest is not about partisanship. It is not about election, which is what they are preoccupied with. “The statement shows that for them, it’s all about political office and power.

It is not about good governance to the people. The suffering in Nigeria is not a partisan affair. It affects both supporters and opponents of APC. So, they cannot reduce it to partisan matter. And people have the right to freedom of expression. I find their statement shameful and disgusting,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

We need all-out intervention

Commenting on how Nigeria can get over its current crisis, a senior lecturer in the Economics Department at the University of Lagos, Dr Babatope Ogunniyi, said no single policy could solve Nigeria’s food crisis. He further stated that the food crisis currently witnessed by Nigerians was not unexpected, being an import-dependent country. “There are some situations that are beyond known economic policy. When you are in a crisis situation, there is no theory, there is no axiom that will work.” He further stated that the food crisis currently witnessed by Nigerians was not unexpected, being an import-dependent country. “Globally, there is a problem. But for an economy that is import- dependent, you should expect this crisis to be so enormous and it is a disheartening situation that we have found ourselves. And to ameliorate the situation, the government will have to be on the watch 24/7.

“This situation requires a marathon. Not just one policy check. Many policies will have to apply. When this one is going on and it’s not making it, you support with another one. Initially, they started with palliative. Palliative is not working because the real value of money is lost by inflation. So, it is going to be an all-out intervention before this crisis eases off. If it doesn’t ease of, we will still apply other methods.” Nigeria, he said, may soon open its door and allow inflow of food items.