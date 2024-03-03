Food Hike: Bauchi Govt Warns Essential Commodities Sellers

Food and essential commodity sellers in Bauchi State have been warned by the State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission against hoarding and unwarranted price hikes.

This was contained in a statement to the representatives of the state’s largest food sellers on Sunday by the Agency Chairman, DIG Sani Usman Muhammad (rtd), noting that such behaviour would not be accepted since it might make the situation worse for the populace.

This comes as he announced efforts to guarantee food goods’ accessibility and affordability and pledged to take action against individuals involved in such acts.

He also exhorted all retailers to work together to discover ways to lower the exorbitant pricing, particularly for the benefit of the underprivileged.

In response, Abdullahi Mohammed, the chairman of the Bauchi Traders and Artisans Association, warned members that doing so would get them in trouble with the law for hoarding and raising prices.