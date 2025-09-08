Food Firm Names Director

Tantalizers Plc has appointed a Nigerian veteran filmmaker, Mr Tade Ogidan to its board in a bid to deepen its strategic plan.

According to a statement to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited from the company’s Secretary, Ms Olamide BabawaleMo, his expertise in storytelling, content creation, and audience engagement would play a pivotal role in scaling Tantalizers’ entertainment subsidiary, Grand Media Projects Limited.

He is renowned for his work on iconic Nigerian movies and television productions such as Gold Statue, Madam Dearest, Family On Fire, Diamond Ring, Dangerous Twins, Hostages, Owo-Blow, and Out of Bounds, among others.

His portfolio also includes popular TV series like The Teju Babyface Show and Village Headmaster, as well as reality shows like The Next Titan and The Intern Entrepreneurial TV Reality Show. Many of his works feature on major streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The Chairman of the company, Mr Adam Nuhu noted that Ogidan’s appointment underscores the firm commitment to redefining how food and entertainment converge in Africa. His creative genius will help us scale our experiential and digital entertainment platforms while reinforcing our customercentric and culturally-resonant brand.