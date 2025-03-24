Food Crisis: UNIUYO VC To Speaks At Inaugural Lecture

Share

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, will on Thursday, March 27, 2025, deliver the institution’s historic 111th Inaugural Lecture on the theme: “Farming Systems in Nigeria: Wallowing in Food Insecurity Amid Abundance.”

The Chairman of the Inaugural Lecture Planning Committee, Peter Esuh, speaking with newsmen in Uyo on Monday, said the landmark lecture is expected to spark a critical national conversation on why Nigeria continues to struggle with food insecurity despite its vast agricultural resources.

The lecture, the first to be delivered by a sitting Vice-Chancellor of the university, will be held at the prestigious 1,000-seater TETFund Auditorium, Main Campus, Nwaniba Road, Uyo.

It will be chaired by Leo Daniel, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi (FUTIA).

Flanked by the Secretary of the Planning Committee, Tijani Musa, and the Chairman of the Publicity Sub-Committee, Michael Bush, Esuh said the lecture is expected to bring together scholars, policymakers, agribusiness stakeholders, and the general public to examine Nigeria’s farming systems and their impact on national food security.

“The lecture will not only interrogate the current state of agriculture in Nigeria but also present research-driven solutions for overcoming food shortages in a country blessed with fertile land, a favourable climate, and a robust farming culture,” said Esuh, who is also the Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies.

He described Ndaeyo as a distinguished expert in farming systems and crop science, noting that the inaugural lecturer will leverage his decades of research to dissect the paradox of food scarcity amid abundance.

Building further anticipation for the lecture, Esuh stated: “With Nigeria’s agriculture sector still struggling to meet the demands of a growing population despite large-scale farming in several states, the lecture will address key concerns: Are the country’s farming systems outdated or inefficient?

“What role do government policies play in aggravating or alleviating food insecurity? How can Nigeria realign its agricultural practices with global best standards to ensure food sustainability?”

He explained that the inaugural lecture series is a time-honoured academic tradition where professors showcase their research contributions and intellectual depth.

Emphasizing its significance, Esuh said: “The 111th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Uyo is particularly important, as it presents an opportunity for Professor Ndaeyo, of the Department of Crop Science, Faculty of Agriculture, who is also the university’s Vice-Chancellor, to offer well-researched insights that could shape national policies on agriculture and food security.”

He further noted: “Nigeria’s food crisis is a pressing issue, with even agriculturally dominant states facing shortages.

“The lecture will examine whether the problem lies within farming systems or other socio-economic and political factors. By drawing from research and global best practices, Professor Ndaeyo is expected to offer practical strategies to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector and prevent the country from further sinking into food insecurity.”

The University of Uyo therefore extends an open invitation to government officials, private-sector stakeholders, agricultural experts, and the general public to attend and engage in this crucial dialogue.

