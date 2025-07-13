Food Crisis: Only 20% Nigerians Sure Of Next Meal, Says FAO

161million Nigerians now food insecure

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) says Nigeria’s has worsened as over 161 million Nigerians are not food insecure.

The United Nations agency in its latest report, projected 30.6 million more Nigerians will face acute food insecurity between June and August 2025.

It further noted that only 20 per cent of Nigerians are sure of their next meal.

“Only 20 per cent of Nigerians are currently food secure, meaning they are certain of their next meal,” it said, attributing the worsending food crisis to insecurity and economic hardship.

This came as the Federal Government says it has intensified efforts to avert the impending food and nutrition crisis in the country.

The Director, Nutrition and Food Safety Department, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Nuhu Kilishi, disclosed on Friday in Abuja during a stakeholders’ consultative meeting on the development of a Food and Nutrition Security Crisis Preparedness Plan (FNSCPP).

According to her, the plan is a spin-off of the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN) project, a state-led, World Bank-funded initiative aimed at reducing malnutrition by expanding access to quality, cost-effective nutrition services for vulnerable populations.

Kilishi noted that food insecurity in the country had risen sharply, with moderate and severe levels increasing from 35 per cent in 2014 to approximately 74 per cent in recent years.

Banditry, kidnapping, and general insecurity, he explained, had significantly reduced farm sizes and driven many away from agricultural production.

He said inflation and rising prices of food inputs and commodities have also made it difficult for households to afford healthy diets.”

Describing the food and nutrition situation as dire, especially in crisis-affected areas, Mr Kilishi noted that the government had developed targeted strategies to address the challenge.

He said among them is the distribution of seeds and inputs to support homestead gardening across all 774 Local Government Areas.

“We have secured World Bank funding to implement this plan in 21 states, while the remaining 15 states will be supported through federal resources,” he said.

Also speaking, Ritgak Tilley-Gyado, a Senior Health Specialist at the World Bank, said the ANRiN project, which began in 2018, had entered its second phase.

Ms Tilley-Gyado noted that the Bank initially committed $232 million to the programme at Nigeria’s request, marking a shift from curative to preventive approaches in addressing malnutrition.

“With additional crisis response window financing made available, the aim now is to strengthen Nigeria’s systems to prevent future food and nutrition crises.”

She added that the new plan is forward-looking and focused on building long-term resilience rather than responding reactively to emergencies.

In her remarks, Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi, Director of Nutrition at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, cited findings from the 2021 National Food Consumption and Micronutrient Survey.

According to her, the survey showed that more than 40 per cent of households cannot afford nutritious meals.

She said the lack of access had contributed to Nigeria’s high maternal and child mortality rates, as well as widespread clinical malnutrition.

Bako-Aiyegbusi noted that the meeting is a follow-up to a directive from Vice President Kashim Shettima for the development of a national food and nutrition preparedness plan.

“We do not want to wait for a crisis before responding. Food and nutrition security is not the responsibility of the health sector alone, it is multisectoral,” she said.

“Agriculture, education, water resources, information, security, and development partners all have critical roles to play.”

The National Project Manager for ANRiN 2.0, Ojuolape Solanke, said the project would ensure the delivery of essential nutrition services to children and pregnant women at the primary healthcare level.

Solanke added that the plan included coordinated efforts across key ministries, Agriculture, Budget and Economic Planning, and Health, for results-based implementation.

“We are working to ensure that within the next six months, a comprehensive plan is in place to guide Nigeria’s response to any future food and nutrition emergencies,” she said.