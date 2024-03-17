Food Crisis: Lawmaker Tasks Nigerians To Harness Agric Potential

...Donates Power Tillers to Ekiti Young Farmers

In order to tackle the challenges of the food crisis affecting the nation, Nigerians have been charged with harnessing agricultural potential to liberate the people from escalating prices of consumables and all forms of food shortages.

This was the submission of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Olusola Fatoba who also urged the government on adequate invest adequately in agriculture to create a job opportunity for the youth.

He decried the rate of poverty in the country which he said is the outcome of hunger, the lawmaker added that the country finds itself in a terrible situation because farming has been eroded and is no longer considered lucrative.

The parliamentarian who recently donated a power tiller to a group of young farmers known as Ekiti Ireakari Youth Farmers’ Cooperative in Ado-Ekiti said the gesture was to complement the federal and Ekiti state government efforts in agriculture and to support the group’s farming activities.

The leader of the group who is also a Senior Special Assistant(SSA) to Ekiti state Governor on Agric Extension, Dr. Sikiru Olowoyo appreciated the federal lawmaker for his swift response to their demand and words of encouragement as they embarked on their agricultural journey.

Fatoba representing Ado Ekiti- Irepodun/ Ifelodun Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1 also blamed food shortage on the insecurity in some parts of the country which he said has affected farming.

The Federal Lawmaker who is also Chairman, of the House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values who spoke with Journalists at the weekend stated that Nigeria is naturally endowed to conveniently feed its people.

He said, “Nigeria should be able to feed her population. There is a popular Yoruba adage that says “When hunger being a major part of poverty is addressed, the challenge of poverty in itself is solved.

“Some countries that do not have the kind of fertile soil we have here are feeding themselves with their agricultural produce and have enough to export to earn foreign exchange. Even a country like Ukraine despite being in war with Russia is still exporting wheat. We too can grow wheat in Nigeria, no crop can grow on our soil. But it all depends on the willingness on the part of the people and the government.

“State government most especially should see agriculture or farming as a serious business by so doing, they will be able to invest heavily in the agric sector. They can engage the interested youths by clearing the farmlands, giving them seedlings, fertilizers, agricultural implements, like tractors, power tillers, and the rest. These will help us to grow our foods and at the same time export to foreign countries. So we can feed ourselves.

“But it is a pity that we find ourselves in this situation. It was a result of laziness and lack of will on our part. Though going into large-scale farming is capital intensive if the government subsidize some of the agricultural inputs with little incentives to the youths they will be willing to go into farming.”

He also lamented the negative impact of insecurity in terms of banditry/ killing affecting farming and farmers urging the government to put adequate security measures in place.

“Citing of police posts, engaging forest rangers/guards who are empowered and armed to protect and secure farmers while on their farm will restore the confidence of farmers who are running away from their farms because of insecurity.”

Speaking on the rising cost of living occasioned by the continued fall of the value of the naira against the US dollar, Fatoba said Nigerians should blame themselves for the situation.

He said, “During the appropriation, with the executive, it was N800 to a US dollar but it was jerked up to N850. Despite that, the exchange rate has moved up to more than double. Whatever we are seeing now is caused by us Nigerians and no external factor is responsible for it.

“The problem is caused by our people. It is the corruption fighting the system. The only solution to the problem is for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which is the regulator of the sector to ban roadside foreign currency hawkers. Such things don’t happen in other countries I had the privilege of traveling to.”

The presentation of the Power Tiller to the farmers’ cooperative by Fatoba was attended by political dignitaries in Ekiti state which included the SSA to the Governor on food security, Hon. Kunle Arokodare, a political leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC).from Ado Ward 3, Mr Dada Henry among others.