Food Crisis: Lawmaker Asks Nigerians to Harness Agric Potential

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Olusola Fatoba, has advised Nigerians on the need to harness agricultural potentials to liberate people from escalating prices of consumables and all forms of food shortages. Fatoba also tasked the government on adequate investment in agriculture to create a job opportunity for youths.

While decrying the rate of poverty in the country, the lawmaker noted that the country finds itself in a terrible situation because farming has been abandoned and no longer considered as lucrative.

The parliamentarian who recently donated a power tiller to a group of young farmers known as Ekiti Ireakari Youth Farmers’ Cooperative in Ado Ekiti said the gesture was to complement both Federal and Ekiti State Government efforts in agriculture and to support the group’s farming activities.