Food Crisis: Group Alerts FG To Massive Mop-Up Of Farm Produce

With reports of bumper harvests following the October/ November peak harvesting by farmers, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has called the attention of the Federal Government to an imminent food crisis as produce merchants and hoarders have resorted to exporting the harvests to neighbouring countries and beyond.

Taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement window, devaluation of Nigeria’s currency, strong CFA Franc and lack of storage facilities/ food warehouses in the country, they are invading farm gates and meeting farmers directly to pull their deals.

National President of AFAN, Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, who made this known in a chat with New Telegraph, said it was time for the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX), which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) injected N50 billion for its turnaround, to step in and mop up the harvests from farmers and store 20 licensed delivery warehouses across major production areas in the six geo-political zones of the country.

Ibrahim explained that the warehouses, located in Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Nassarawa, Benue, Bauchi, Sokoto, Plateau, Ebonyi, Ekiti and Kogi states had combined capacity to store 50 trillion tonnes of goods at a go, including the other warehouses located in Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, Jigawa, Edo, Cross River and Ondo states to save Nigerians from further food crisis in the New Year.

According to him, information reaching the AFAN Secretariat revealed that middlemen, merchant farmers and hoarders from neighbouring countries, mostly from the francophone nations, have entered Nigeria to buy out produce from local farmers by inducing them with ideal bargain prices in hard currencies amidst the devaluation of naira.

The AFAN national chairman said that a significant portion of the produce were being exported to countries, including Niger Republic, Cameroun, Chad, Ghana and even as far as Asia and Europe for higher revenue.

According to him, grains like millet, sorghum, beans, and maize are consistently exported to Niger from states neighbouring the Niger Republic.

Devaluing the naira has also increased merchants’ purchasing power due to the significant gap between the CFA Franc and naira currently.

He, however, stated that the government should acknowledge the longstanding presence hoarders in the value chain, which has been ongoing for decades.

The AFAN boss explained that if adequate steps are not taken by government, including CBN on the mop up, Nigeria would be on the verge of another food scarcity during the year despite peak harvest.

He lamented that the huge investments by the apex bank to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for local farmers were being diverted by some unscrupulous merchant farmers, middlemen, hoarders and processors across the country’s agric value chain.

Ibrahim emphasised that this was the period prices of commodities should crash, but on the contrary, it is soaring on a daily basis following worsening insecurity, unscrupulous middlemen activities, illegal mop up by aggregators or merchant processors.

Ibrahim said: “I can authoritatively tell you that Nigerian produce are being diverted to the neighbouring countries, mostly the neighbouring countries and beyond by middlemen and merchant farmers following the bumper harvesting experienced in October/ November, which ought to have transcended to lowering prices of foodstuffs in the market Nowadays.

“Also, our members are being lured with foreign currencies which value is stronger than our naira, since we have devalued our currency, so some of our members are exporting their crops abroad at the detriment of local market, so you cannot blame them unless government urgently comes up with proactive measures like using the Nigerian Commodity Exchange to mop up these produce and kept them in their warehouses to save Nigeria from the brink of experiencing another round of food austere.

“These are my candid opinion except we eliminate the middlemen, hoarders and merchant farmers disrupting our agric value chain.”

However, findings from Jigawa State farmers confirmed that many of them chose to export their produce rather than sell locally. Some of the farmers, who spoke to this newspaper, shared varied views on the development.

Idris Maiunguwa, a farmer in Dutse, said: “There is high yield in rice, sesame, millet, among others across the state.” Malam Muhammad Inuwa, a rice farmer from Hadejia Local Government Area, added: “I harvested over 100 bags of rice per hectare, which is a significant increase from previous years.”

He attributed the success to the state government’s intervention in providing farm inputs and extension services.

However, many farmers are opting to export their produce due to the attractive prices offered by international buyers. A sesame seed farmer from Dutse Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar, said: “Our farmers are getting better prices for our sesame seeds from buyers in Asia and Europe.

It’s more profitable for us to export than to sell locally.” However, the Kano State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria accused some middlemen, who come from the southern part of the country to purchase grains from farmers in the north, as the promoters of local food export to other African countries.

Speaking in an interview with an online publication, Ibrahim admitted that reality checks had proven that Mr. President was right on the skyrocketing prices of food in the country.

The AFAN national president affirmed that there was truly acute food shortages and hoarding of foodstuff ongoing in the country currently.

