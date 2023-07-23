Food Crisis, Galloping Inflation Threaten Tinubu’s Emergency Declaration

PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the fact that Nigeria is in a food crisis is no more in doubt. The International Red Cross estimates 25 million of the nation’s citizens are going hungry

Terrorism as source of food insecurity

Nigeria, also known as the giant of Africa because of its large population and economy, has traditionally had a thriving farming sector. Agriculture, the life-blood of the Nigerian economy, contributes to a third of the country’s GDP with more than 80 percent of Nigerians identifying as smallholder farmers, who produce over 90 percent of the country’s domestic output on 33 percent of its land.

But despite the sector’s significant contributions to economic stability and employment, the insurgence of banditry, terrorism, militancy, and kidnapping, have led to hikes in food prices and an increased reliance on imports.

The unprecedented rise in insecurity has displaced farming communities and hindered cultivation, leading Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris, to refer to kidnapping as “the fastest growing enterprise in Nigeria,” particularly in the largely ungoverned territories in the northwest of the country, with reports that hundreds of farmers were killed and kidnapped in 2021 alone.

As a result, many farmers abandoned their farmlands, fled their communities, and relocated to urban areas, or took shelter in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps. Many have become unemployed and can no longer care for their families, and in some cases, they have resorted to criminality, leading to a vicious cycle of poverty and insecurity. These disruptions have hurt agricultural supply and have led to inflated prices of agricultural produce.

At a national level, since July 2020, staples such as beans and tomatoes have seen a 253 percent and 123 percent surge in prices, respectively. In July 2020, a measure of beans (called Mudu) sold for 73 cents (N305.48), but by July 2021, it was selling for $2.16 (N900). The prices of other commodities like bread, onions, and cassava flour, have also risen exponentially.

In Borno State, previously the largest wheat-producing state in the country, producing 30 percent of Nigeria’s wheat, the activities of insurgents popularly known as Boko Haram have stalled the cultivation of over 400 hectares of wheat in the area, as well as in other states in the northeast of the country.

As a result, Borno State now contributes minimally to the nation’s 420,000 tonnes of annual wheat production, leading to an increase in wheat imports to the country, from $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $6.2 million in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

2022 flood and 2023 food crisis

According to government figures, the 2022 flood disaster destroyed nearly 110,000 hectares (272,000 acres) of farmland in Nigeria. The World Food Programme (WFP) estimated that the total area of flooded cropland could be almost seven times higher.

“Between 60 to 75 percent of the yield were lost,” Kabir Ibrahim, president of All Farmers Association of Nigeria told AFP. “It’s monumental. So many people are crying,” he said. More than 600 people have died and 1.3 million others were forced to leave their homes according to the figures released then by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The flood did not just destroy farmlands; it also prevented the transport of trucks and damaged roads and bridges, further pressuring the food supply. “We were hoping inflation would get a break with the (upcoming) harvest but now with the floods, it puts a big question mark on our forecast on inflation,” said Ari Aisen, the IMF’s Resident Representative for Nigeria.

“It looks very serious but it’s difficult to judge at this point,” he told AFP, adding that while it was early to assess, “there is an upside risk for inflation, for food price increases.” The last massive floods in Nigeria in 2012 cost nearly $17 billion, according to the World Bank.

Russia-Ukraine crisis threatens Nigeria’s food security

Russia ended an almost-year-old agreement this week that had allowed wheat from Ukraine, which Russia invaded, to be shipped from Black Sea ports to markets across the world. The development, which is responsible for the current rising prices for major food commodities almost mirrors that of the 2008 food crisis, presenting a worldwide threat to food security.

The situation is particularly severe in Africa, where the COVID-19 pandemic and now the Russia-Ukraine crisis have exposed the vulnerability of food systems to major shocks, particularly in countries like Nigeria that rely heavily on imports of major staple foods such as rice and wheat.

With global food prices spiking, and supplies of wheat, oil and other items disrupted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Nigeria faces a number of threats to its already precarious food security. Since over 50 percent of the food consumed by Nigerian households come from purchased sources, food price inflation threatens to place many people in a worsening food insecurity situation. In particular, Nigeria’s dependence on wheat imports may lead to high prices, and supply problems.

Nigeria’s food security situation

Nigeria is particularly vulnerable to current spiking global food prices. With a population of nearly 217 million people (about 15 percent of Africa’s population), Nigeria is the most populous country and the largest economy in Africa.

However, like most countries in Africa, south of the Sahara, Nigeria has high poverty rates, with 42.6 percent of people living below the poverty line, unemployment at 33 percent, and twin challenges of food insecurity and acute malnutrition with 35 percent of children under five stunted, according to the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey.

Nigeria is one of the 10 countries with the highest number of people in food crisis, according to the 2022 Global Report on Food Crises: 12.94 million people were in acute food insecurity in October-December 2021 (the report’s analysis covers 21 out of the country’s 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory)

Tinubu’s food emergency declaration

The warning signs were there but the government appeared to be caught off guard, announcing an “immediate response” in the form of the declaration of a state of emergency of food security. Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s new president, abolished fuel subsidies and let the naira plunge—two necessary, but inflationary measures that were long overdue.

Annual price growth, as expected, accelerated to an 18-year high, in part driven by imported food costs. Some of the measures he announced to tackle surging food prices don’t appear to address what his adviser, Dele Alake, depicted as the problem, an ample supply of food at too high a cost.

The release of fertilizers to households, more irrigation and the clearing of forests will boost harvests but not necessarily cut production costs. Maintaining a strategic food reserve, something the government ostensibly was already doing, and finding cheaper transportation methods are two steps announced that could bring down prices.

A more intractable problem is resolving the chronic insecurity across the north of the country that has driven farmers from their homes, leaving them hungry and destitute. Whether Tinubu’s measures will succeed remains to be seen. What is certain is that none of them are quick fixes.

Interest rates to rise as inflation hits 7-year high

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will hold its next meeting on July 24-25. Experts predict another increase in Ni- Nigeria’s interest rate in response to the country’s inflation which hit a seven-year high in June. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is likely to increase the country’s interest rate to tame rising inflation. Last week, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the numbers for June 2023, and they don’t look good.

Nigeria’s headline inflation hit a seven-year high of 22.79 percent, driven by a rise in the prices of food. The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will hold its next meeting on July 24-25 to deliberate on interest rates. Experts, who spoke to Tech-Cabal predict that surging prices may force the apex bank to raise the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 18.5 percent to 19.5 percent. Basil Abia, a Research and Policy Consultant, predicts that the CBN will raise the MPR by 100 basis points to 19.5 percent.

“This decision is motivated not only by persistent inflation but also by external pressures from some Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) who want to see attractive market yields in Nigeria’s equity markets”. In the past year, CBN has employed the MPR as a tool to tackle Nigeria’s inflation rate, which has ironically continued its uptrend.

According to Bloomberg, the MPC has raised the rates by 700 basis points since May 2022. But experts have argued that Nigeria’s rising inflation can’t only be solved by raising MPR. Samuel Oyekanmi, a research analyst, said the current inflation is tied to supply and not demand.

“The current inflation is driven by food supply shocks across the country due to the rise in fuel prices, which has caused astronomical rise in price. Also, the unification of the exchange rate and naira devaluation have affected the cost of importation,” he said.

President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms—such as the removal of fuel subsidies, unification of the exchange rate, and naira in the country. Last week, he declared a state of emergency to address surging food prices. Food inflation was up by 25.25 percent on a year-on-year basis in June 2023, according to the NBS data.

Where does this leave Nigerians?

MPR is the benchmark interest rate in an economy. It is the rate at which the apex bank lends to commercial banks and often determines the cost of funds in the economy. So, increasing the MPR, while aiming to address inflation, would have some unintended negative consequences for the Nigerian economy.

According to Abia, one of such consequences is the restriction of credit availability within the banking system, which would limit the borrowing capacity of the private sector, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). “This will put additional financial pressure on SMEs and consumers who are everyday Nigerians.

This pressure will potentially lead to higher prices for goods and services, affecting the overall cost of living for individuals and the operational costs for businesses,” he added. Oyekanmi shares a similar view. If interest rates are going up, some people might not be able to meet their debt obligations to the banks.

“The CBN must be considerate in their approach and take lessons from other countries of the world where banks were declared bankrupt because of multiple interest hikes by their various central banks”.

Rising petrol price driving inflation

Nigeria’s rising cost push inflation is set to rise further this month as the pump price of petrol reached N617 per litre on Tuesday, the highest ever, as fuel prices rose in the second month after President Tinubu scrapped a popular but costly fuel subsidy in May. Prices were updated nationwide from N557 per litre across fuel stations operated by the state owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co. Ltd. (NNPCL), according to a circular seen by the Sunday Telegraph.

Clement Isong, head of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), said the increase was due to rising global oil prices and the naira’s exchange rate to the dollar, adding that “there has to be cost recovery” for retailers. MOMAN, which groups Nigeria’s six largest fuel retailers including the NNPC, accounts for about a third of the petrol market.

Tinubu, who’s embarking on Nigeria’s biggest reforms in decades to tackle issues including its high debt burden, ended the subsidy, which had kept prices cheap for decades but had become increasingly expensive, costing the government $10 billion last year.

Since ending the subsidy, 56 private firms have been licensed to import petrol, with 10 of them due to make supplies in the third quarter, ending NNPC’s import monopoly. NNPC had been the sole importer of petrol using crude swap contracts.

“Out of these 10, three of them have already landed cargoes … and others are also indicating interest to import in August and September,” Farouk Ahmed, head of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), said in a statement. Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, imports almost all its refined fuel due to inadequate refining capacity and neglect of existing refineries.

Last line

Reversing Nigeria’s cost push food inflation requires a critical look at high energy cost, high cost of transportation as a short term measure, incentivizing farmers and tackling terrorism across Nigeria and reducing the impacting of flooding by building strategic dams.