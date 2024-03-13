Food Crisis: Cardoso Hands Over 2.15m Bags Fertilizer Worth N100bn To Agric Ministry

…predicts tone down in inflation by third quarter of 2024

To address the current spike in the cost of food items, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has handed over 2.15 million bags of assorted fertilisers, valued at over N100 billion to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for onward release to farmers.

CBN governor Mr Olayemi Cardoso made this known yesterday in Abuja, describing the gesture as the fulfilment of its price stability mandate.

While the current transient inflationary pressures may persist, Cardoso anticipated substantial alleviation by the third quarter of 2024, coupled with diminished exchange rate strains.

The country is witnessing a soaring cost of food items. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) put food inflation at 35.41 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January 2024, indicating 11.10% points higher compared to 24.32% recorded in December.

Expressing concern over the rising cost of food items in the country, Cardoso told the Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Senator Abubakar Kyari that part of the CBN mandate includes, price stability, food prices which are crucial components of inflation, especially considering that a substantial portion of household expenditure in Nigeria was allocated towards food and non-alcoholic beverages.

” This reinforces the critical need to address food inflation as a pivotal aspect of managing overall headline inflation rates. While the CBN has been implementing comprehensive measures to curb inflation, it is evident that in the short term, inflationary pressures may persist, predominantly driven by escalating food prices.

This is precisely why we convene today – to strengthen our collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture to mitigate the surge in food prices. In alignment with our strategic shift towards focusing on our fundamental mandate, the CBN has veered away from direct quasi-fiscal interventions and transitioned towards leveraging conventional monetary policy tools for executing monetary policies effectively”, he said.

Cardoso pledged CBN support and fostered closer ties with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) with the mandate and expertise to undertake critical initiatives in the food value chain.

“We aim to enhance our partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, bolstering your endeavours to enhance food productivity and security, ultimately curbing food inflation and fortifying our pursuit of price stability. This contribution from the Central Bank aims to amplify food

production capabilities and foster price stabilization within the agricultural sector.

My team and I reiterate our unwavering commitment to prioritising price stability and instilling confidence in the Nigerian economy by upholding consumer price stability and ensuring a balanced foreign exchange market.

Despite the prevailing challenges posed by inflation and currency depreciation, we remain resolute in our determination to surmount these obstacles. While transient inflationary pressures may persist, we anticipate substantial alleviation by the third quarter of 2024, coupled with diminished exchange rate strains”, the CBN governor said.

Acknowledging CBN’s gesture, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari promised CBN the fertilizers would be judiciously put to use.

“We will deliver it to the last man, to the intended persons, and to the intended farmers, where they can reap the benefit of this huge gesture. And in turn, to cultivate and produce more to stem the galloping food inflation that is affecting our country. I must say that we have had a challenging period within the last 7-8 months. It has been challenging for us here in the ministry for some reasons that are beyond our control.

“Right from the era of COVID-19, food prices and food cultivation have been impacted in Nigeria and thereafter, in 2021-2022, we had a massive flooding that took place around the country and the issue of climate change and its impact on agriculture in Nigeria. Then again, the policy of naira redesign also impacted our rural low-income farmers.

That policy came out at the point of cultivation and at the point of planting. Those effects, some conflicts here and there, really impacted agricultural production. But I am happy to say that those things that I have mentioned are on the decline, insecurity is on the decline and we are beginning to mitigate against climate change by incentivizing farmers to go into dry season agriculture. There is a need to boost irrigation infrastructure so that we can have all-year-round farming”, he said.

He said Nigeria is on the verge of being a sufficient and net exporter of wheat in the face of support it got from the African Development Bank of Nigeria, AfDB.