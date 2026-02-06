Food, Beverage Firm Moves For Increased Local Milk Production

Promasidor Nigeria, a leading player in the fastmoving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s dairy value chain through its alignment with the national dairy development programme.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, François Gillet, disclosed that Promasidor’s investment in the Ikun Dairy Farm had significantly boosted local dairy output while creating a sustainable and inclusive framework that supports national economic development.

According to Gillet, Promasidor established the Ikun Dairy Farm in 2019 in partnership with the Ekiti State Government, with an initial operational investment of $5 million, followed by subsequent capital injections to expand operations.

“As a market leader in quality food and beverage products, the national dairy development programme is a critical part of our longterm strategy to localise raw material sourcing, strengthen Nigeria’s dairy ecosystem, and ensure consistent delivery of nutritious milk products to consumers,” Gillet said.

Currently, the farm plays host to over 750 high-yielding cattle, which makes the Ikun Dairy Farm the biggest dairy farm in Nigeria. Promasidor’s investment in the farm from inception to date has increased significantly, which points to its dedication to local production.

Additionally, the Ikun Dairy Farm utilises advanced dairy management systems, including routine artificial insemination techniques, which are designed to achieve maximum heifer births, thereby supporting the organic and sustainable growth of the herd.

Beyond milk production, the Ikun Dairy Farm has become a catalyst for socio-economic development in its host community. The farm provides employment for over 200 locals from the area, with more than 1,000 indirect jobs for people in the surrounding communities, thereby enhancing job and wealth creation and further boosting the state’s economy.

This is supported by experienced veterinary doctors and dairytrained practitioners. To further guarantee sustainability, Promasidor has invested in a robust feed security programme, cultivating over 500 hectares of maize and soya beans, to ensure consistent, high-quality nutrition for the herd.