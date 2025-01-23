Food Affordability, Availability Critical To Equitable Access To Nutrition – Minister

Share

The Minister of Livestock Development, Mr Idi-Mukhtar Maiha, says addressing food challenges in Nigeria involves tackling issues of affordability and availability.

Maiha communicated this at the 22nd Daily Trust Dialogue held yesterday in Abuja with the theme “Food Security: Availability or Affordability?’’

According to him, hunger remains a pressing challenge in Nigeria. He said the 2024 Global Hunger Index (GHI) ranked Nigeria 110th out of the 127 countries in Africa still facing food challenges despite its abundant natural resources and fertile land.

He said: “Millions of Nigerians face food scarcity; with 28.8 per cent in the 2024 Global Hunger Index, Nigeria has a level of hunger that is serious; hunger remains a pressing challenge in Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa.”

He said addressing hun – ger involved answering both the availability and affordability questions as the factors were critical in ensuring equitable access to nutrition.

“Per capita milk consumption in Nigeria is low; it stands at around 8.7 liters per year, which is well below the global average of 44 liters per person per year.”

The minister said agricultural policies should be made to address issues of subsistence agriculture where people produced food only to take care of their family needs without any remains for the markets.

Maiha said large scale mechanised production was the only option out for higher commercial yield. On his part, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, said the theme of the 2024 dialogue was apt at a time when Nigeria was on the verge of food catastrophe if adequate measures were not put in place.

The speaker was represented by Rep. John Okafor, Chairman, House Committee on Nutrition and Food security. He said: “No fewer than 26.5 million Nigerians are currently facing lack of good nutrition and hunger due to the two factors of availability and affordability.

