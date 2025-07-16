FONPAA Begs Tinubu To Sign Bill Abolishing BSc/HND Dichotomy

…honours Mbah, Ogah, others

The Forum of Nigeria Polytechnics Alumni Association (FONPAA) has decried the continued dichotomy and discrimination between Bachelor’s degrees (BSc) and Higher National Diplomas (HND) in employment.

It has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to assent to the HND/BSc Dichotomy Bill passed by the National Assembly to abolished such dichotomy.

The body’s National Executive Committee (NEC) also called for more funding for polytechnics.

It made the call at its quarterly meeting at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) on Monday. Speaking to journalists, FONPAA National President Abba Anas Adamu said the dichotomy and disparity between universities and polytechnics as well as Colleges of Education are affecting the growth of polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

As part of her activities during the NEC meeting, FONPAA executives paid a courtesy visit on the traditional ruler of the Mbulu Owo communityIgwe Godwin Arum, where they urge Governor Peter Mbah and other governors to encourage the polytechnics by increasing funds meant for them. Adamu urged the monarch to tell Mbah to increase funds meant for polytechnics in the state.

He said: “We are using this opportunity to ask you to tell the governor that polytechnics are to serve the nation practically. “I’m requesting you to tell the governor to fund polytechnic education.” Arum promised to pass their message to the governor Mbah who comes from the community.