Cameroonian endurance athlete and social impact advocate Afowiri Kizito Fondzenyuy has completed the prestigious Mount Kilimanjaro Summit Marathon, officially becoming one of the few Africans to run a marathon on all seven continents.

Held on Africa’s highest mountain, the Mount Kilimanjaro Summit Marathon is widely regarded as one of the most physically demanding endurance events in the world. Unlike traditional road marathons, the race unfolds on rugged high-altitude terrain, steep trails, and unpredictable weather conditions.

Fondzenyuy described it as the most difficult marathon of his career.

With this achievement, Fondzenyuy has now completed exactly twenty marathons worldwide, spanning Antarctica, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The Kilimanjaro race marks the final chapter in his seven-continent marathon journey.

Known globally as the “Toghu Marathoner,” Fondzenyuy has distinguished himself by running international marathons in traditional Cameroonian Toghu attire. Six continents were completed in full Toghu, proudly projecting Cameroon’s cultural identity on global stages. At the Mount Kilimanjaro Summit

Marathon, he carried Toghu to the summit in a symbolic celebration of Cameroonian heritage on the roof of Africa.

“As I stand here, your son and brother, we have completed a marathon on every continent,” he said after the race. “The seventh continent was a moment to celebrate our culture at Africa’s highest point.”

Beyond sport, the Kilimanjaro summit run carried a clear national and social purpose. The marathon was dedicated to autism awareness and neurodiversity advocacy through the Amom Foundation.

Fundraising efforts linked to the race reached their target within weeks, demonstrating strong support from Cameroonians at home and in the diaspora.

Autism awareness activities have already commenced in Bamenda through the Amom Foundation. Teacher training sessions and parent education programmes are underway, aimed at strengthening inclusive education systems and equipping schools and families to better support children on the autism spectrum. Organisers indicate that expansion to other regions of Cameroon is planned.

Fondzenyuy’s achievement is also being recognised as an example of sports diplomacy and cultural projection. By merging endurance sport with traditional attire, he has consistently elevated Cameroon’s image internationally — from Antarctica’s icy terrain to major world marathon cities and now Africa’s highest mountain.

With seven continents completed and twenty marathons officially recorded, Afowiri Fondzenyuy’s Mount Kilimanjaro Summit Marathon triumph stands as both a personal milestone and a proud moment for Cameroon — a symbol of resilience, cultural identity, and purpose-driven excellence.