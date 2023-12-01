FOMWAN Urges Parents To Work Towards Positive Social Reforms

…Re-elects Alhaja Sanni As Amirah

Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN) has reelected Alhaja Rafiat Idowu-Sanni National Amirah for another term of two years. She was re-elected over the weekend at the 38th annual national conference of the association which took place in Sokoto State. It was learnt that no fewer than 700 delegates from 30 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja participated in the national conference. The theme of the 4-day conference was ‘Societal Reorientation: Islam as an Embodiment of Values for Growth, Development and Morality’.

It started on Tuesday, November 23 and ended Sunday, November 26. Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede served as the keynote speaker. At the end of the 4-day conference, FOMWAN issued a communique which was jointly signed by the National Amirah, Hajiah Rafiat Idowu-Sanni and National Public Relations Officer, Hajiah Maimumah Momodu. FOMWAN charged parents, guardians and teachers to collaborate for posi- tive societal reforms.

The association also called on the government to include women studies spotlighting women scholars of the caliphate in the curriculum of Nigerian schools. FOMWAN meanwhile commiserated with the Palestinian people on the wanton wastage of human lives and the violation of human rights and dignity. “We call on the world powers to advocate ceasefire between Israel and Palestine and work towards the ‘two-state’ solution,” FOMWAN said. In his keynote address, Prof. Oloyede noted that societal reformation requires a collective approach.

“It is disadvantageous to be indifferent or deviant in attitude towards set objectives. I advise that our advocacies should be collectively driven to strengthen the cause of Islam. “Muslims should be conscious of abnormalities and other evils capable of influencing their faith. The principles of positivity, practicability, and universality are fundamental drivers of Islam as a religion,” he said. Earlier in his address, Sokoto State Governor tasked FOMWAN to lend its voice to redefining the security situation in the North, especially northwest and Nigeria at large by including the topic as an issue to be discussed at the conference.

The governor also told FOMWAN to sustain its (Da’wah) missionary role for the development and propagation of Islam in line with morality, peace and unity. Dignitaries who graced the conference included; Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu; his wife, Hajiya Fatima Ahmed Aliyu; wife of the Vice President, Hajiah Nana Shettima; Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III; Sokoto Central Senator, Aliyu Wamakko; Iyaloja-General, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu Ojo ; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr. Tukur Bala; among others.