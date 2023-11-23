FOMWAN Meets For 38th Annual National Conference In Sokoto

…discuss humanitarian issues

The Muslim Women from the nooks and crannies have converged in Sokoto under the aegis of the Federation of Muslims Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), for the 38th annual conference of the association scheduled to hold from 23rd to 26th November 2023.

The wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu is expected to be the special guest of honour at the occasion scheduled to commence on Friday in Sokoto.

The National Amirah (President ) of the association, Hajiya Rafiat Idiwu Sanni disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference held at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state.

The conference is aimed to discuss a very burning sense in the life of every Muslim in particular and Nigeria at large.

The association was founded on five thematic areas in October 1985 to serve as mouthpieces on matters that have to do with women and children, health, humanitarian services, community development youth and women empowerment.

She further said over 37 years of establishment, the association has been working around the thematic areas through the provision of schools in all 700 out of 774 local government areas where FOMWAN exists including the federal capital territory Abuja.

“We have six functional hospitals across the country, and our orphanages in all the zones of Nigeria take care of motherless babies orphans and other vulnerable children”,

While as an organisation that has a great passion for children, the association would also look into the state of the nation as regards the lifestyle of the Nigerian children and the youths.

She noted that the association shall be working on the theme, ” Societal Reorientation: Islam as an Embodiment of Values for growth, development and Morality.

While commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar for providing scholarship assistance for the girl child to read medicine.

The president acknowledged the efforts of the Sokoto State Governor Dr. Ahmed Aliyu for assisting the association in organising the conference.