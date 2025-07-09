FOMWAN Highlights Achievements As Muslim Women’s Organization Clocks 40

The Osun State chapter of Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria, (FOMWAN) has trained women in the state in vocational skills.

The Ameerah of Osun State chapter Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria, Sadiat Dasola Oladapo said FOMWAN has recorded remarkable achievements in the last 40 years of it’s establishment.

While highlighting various achievements of the organization, Oladapo said FOMWAN aims to advance the interests, welfare, and ambitions of its members while promoting positive social behavior, health, literacy, and financial empowerment among Muslim women and girls.

Oladapo said FOMWAN being a non-profit, non-governmental organization established in 1985 serves as an umbrella body for various Muslim women organizations in Nigeria to unite and empower Muslim women in the country.

As part of the activities marking the 40th anniversary of establishment of the association, Osun FOMWAN trained some Muslim Women in vocational skills to enable them earn income and become self-sustained.