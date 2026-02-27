Fomwan @ 40: Lagos Chapter Seeks Support For Health Centre Project

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Lagos State chapter, has intensified its appeal for financial support to complete its Primary Healthcare Centre project in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, as it marked its 40th anniversary with a strong call for climate responsibility and women-led environmental action.

Speaking at a well-attended 40th Anniversary of the Association held at the Alausa Community Mosque Multi-Purpose Hall yesterday, the Amirah of FOMWAN Lagos, Serifat Oluwatoyin Ajagbe, described the ongoing construction of the healthcare facility at Olugborogan area, Elesan Village, EtiOsa LGA, as a strategic intervention aimed at bridging gaps in access to primary healthcare services.

She called on philanthropists, corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians at home and abroad to partner with the association to ensure the facility becomes operational soon.

Ajagbe reiterated that beyond healthcare delivery, FOMWAN Lagos remains active in civic education, election observation, gender advocacy, human rights promotion and humanitarian interventions during communal conflicts and flooding.