Foluke Daramola’s Husband Confirms Marriage To Another Woman

The husband of Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, Kayode Salako has confirmed marriage to a new wife, Oluwafunke Oyegoke-Salako.

New Telegraph reports that Kayode was earlier rumoured to have fathered a child with another woman.

However, confirming the report in a recent Facebook post, Kayode noted that his wife, Foluke, was supportive of his decision to have a child with Oluwafunke.

Stating the reasons for her decision, the politician said he has been married to Foluke for 13 years without biological children together.

He said: “It took me 3 years of begging Foluke, my wife, to allow me to have at least one, or two children here in Nigeria to secure my old age since I’m not impotent.

“I’m already above 50 years, and I don’t want to clock 70 without children around me.

“I have been married to her for over 13 years now, but God has not given us our own child yet. She saw the reason after a while and said you can go ahead.

“Murewa Omowonuola Salako is the product of that understanding. Oluwafunke Oyegoke-Salako is the woman Nigerian bloggers have been talking about since 2023.

