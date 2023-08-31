Foluke Daramola Celebrates Daughter’s 18th Birthday

Famous Nollywood actress, known specifically for her role in the Yoruba movie, Foluke Daramola has taken to her social media page to celebrate her daughter’s 18th birthday.

It would be recalled that the Yoruba actress announced the arrival of her baby on Wednesday, August 31st, on her Instagram page, following a gestation period of 10 months.

However, the excited mother further begged God to continue to bless her ‘heartbeat.’

Sharing a short video on IG, the actress wrote: “It’s my first fruit, my best friend, my younger sister, my heartbeat’s 18th birthday I can’t keep calm.

“Ibukunoluwa you were 10 months when I had You were overdue u have always been more mature than ur peers. there’s hardly anything that you handle or see over that you do not handle well.

“You have always done exceptionally well in your academics. You have always been a very understanding child and when it’s time to talk u will always tell me the truth even sometimes when I feel I have done things the right way.

” I have a whole lot to say to you, ANIKE just like yesterday I had you now you are 18wow wow wow it’s been God all the way sha.”

