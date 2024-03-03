Folu, Oyedepo,Abiodun, Eno, Saraki, Celebrate Adeboye’s Impactful Life at 82

Wife of the General Overseer (GO) World- wide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Folu Adeboye has praised her husband, Pastor Enoch Adeboye for the “warmth of his wisdom an inspiration to the family and the church at large.” She made the remarks to commemorate the GO’s 82nd birthday yesterday.

Similarly, Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the 13th President of the Senate and Chairman of the eight Session of the National Assembly, Dr. Bukola Saraki lauded Adeboye’s spiritual leadership, examplary lifestyle and dedication to the service of humanity, while praying for sound health and God’s continual guidance.

Oyedepo stated partly:”… We are grateful for the blessing and example you are to the body of Christ.” Abiodun stated:”…We are grateful for spiritual leadership and dedication to serving humanity and bringing salvation to countless souls around the world.” Saraki added that the GO has “devoted his life to drawing people closer to God through his examplary work on the pulpit.”

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, also sent his hearty birthday wishes to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the occasion of his 82nd birthday. In a birthday message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno thanked God for the gift of good health and the positive impact re- corded by Pastor Adeboye.