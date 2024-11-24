Folu Adeboye, Obiagwu task families on unity

Share

…say great family, centre of great nation

Chairperson of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) National Family Affairs Board and wife of the General Overseer, Pastor Folu Adeboye and Assistant Pastor in – charge of CSR, Lagos Province 35 and Pastor in charge of RCCG Rose of Sharon; Emeka Obiagwu, have called on families to strengthen the chords of peace and unity.

They made the call to commemorate this year’s family weekend with the theme, ‘The Heaven on Earth Family’, held globally at the different parishes of the church.

In her welcome address, Folu Adeboye, said it was imperative that families “Operate in love, joy, peace, righteousness, unity, worship and praise and faithfulness.”

She added: “It is when our families on earth become like those of heaven that our society can have peace because all sorts of corruption and evil will cease. We need to wage war against every attack of the devil over our families using the weapons of warfare…”

Obiagwu in his sermon at the Rose of Sharon Parish, Ikeja, Lagos, cited a popular TV series where the family members were not together due to incessant commotion.

Hence, he said, “Every home where there is commotion, no progress was made in that way. And I pray, your family will not be a family of commotion anymore.”

Also, he spoke on six principles for a heaven on earth family using the acronym of heaven; heed godly order, embrace spiritual practices, agreement, value one another, exhibit the fruit of the spirit and never give up when the storm comes.

The preacher speaking on heeding godly order, stressed the danger of same-sex marriage/relationship noted that God made no mistake in creating only the male and female genders, saying: “There’s an evil order where a man be with another man and go ahead to adopt. If they think they are complete, why adopt?”

He called on families to embrace spiritual practices including praying and going to church together, instead of visiting clubs or lounges. This, Obiagwu said, will help them set good examples for their children and the younger ones.

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, he decried the number of people who get married for the wrong reasons; hence the opposite of heaven on earth experience in their homes.

“The opposite is the case because most marriages are not centred on Christ. Many people get married for the wrong reasons. Some got married because the person is handsome or beautiful, the person is rich, has a good career, good family.

“I mean looking at the family perspective that being married to that individual, that family will enhance their works but they forget that it is God that determines. When I speak to people, all I tell them is “marry potential, don’t marry money because someone that has potential will definitely make it,”he stated.

Surviving the present time particularly in the country, he called on families to be “Deeply rooted in Christ to avoid being blown off by the wind.”

At the service, with cultural performances from different groups, Obiagwu who said the weekend was to celebrate families alongside the uniqueness of the different tribes and culture, stated, “The scripture tells us they are neither Jews nor Greeks.

They are neither Igbos, Yorubas, Hausas, Fulani, South-South, we are all one in Christ. Irrespective of our tribe.

“What binds us together is Jesus Christ. That’s the defining factor. A great family gives birth to a great church. A great church gives birth to a great nation. So, family is the centre of the church and the centre of the nation.”

