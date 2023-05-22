Folorunso Alakija Remains Chancellor, Osun State Varsity – Adeleke

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has clarified that Dr Folorunso Alakija remains the Chancellor of Osun State University after the dissolution of the Governing Council of the University.

In a clarification issued on Sunday night, by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke opined that the dissolution of the Governing Council does not affect the position of Dr Alakija who is contributing immensely to the growth and development of the University.

The position of the Chancellor is not part of the Governing Council and so the dissolution of the Council has nothing to do with the Chancellor. The Government further notes with deep appreciation the ongoing multiple support from Dr Alakija to the infrastructural growth of the University.

“The State values her selfless, humanitarian and philanthropic assistance to the human, physical and academic development of the university.