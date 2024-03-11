Folorunsho Alakija, Husband Reportedly End Marriage

Nigeria’s billionaire businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija, and her lovely husband, Modupe Alakija, have been reportedly separated.

Sunday Telegraph gathered according to a report by The Will that the couple who had been married for 30 years, had encountered significant challenges leading to their separation.

It was further gathered that the couple no longer reside together in their lavish matrimonial home in Ikoyi, Lagos, despite being parents to four children.

The couple has reportedly been experiencing frequent conflicts, prompting Folorunsho to request privacy within her residence. This decision compelled her husband to seek alternative accommodation nearby.

However, a close source claims that despite their public appearance, the couple’s relationship has been strained for several years, and they have maintained a united front primarily due to their public status.