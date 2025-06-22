Follow Tinubu’s Roadmap For Benue Security, Ortom Tells Alia

Share

Immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has advised his successor, Governor Hyacinth Alia, to adopt the security roadmap personally outlined by President Bola Tinubu during his recent visit to the state, and stop using scapegoats or issuing conflicting narratives over the insecurity crisis ravaging Benue.

Ortom, in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Terver Akase, also dismissed Governor Alia’s claim that Benue under his administration recorded the highest number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state’s history — over four million — a figure Alia now claims has reduced to less than 1.5 million.

The former governor’s remarks followed a rebuttal from Alia’s spokesperson, Tersoo Kula, who had earlier refuted claims made by the member representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, Dickson Tarkighir, that Governor Alia had failed to provide adequate logistics for security personnel combating herdsmen attacks across the state.

Tarkighir also argued that Ortom’s administration fared better in addressing the security crisis.

Kula, in defence of Alia, said his administration had, in less than two years, distributed over 600 motorcycles and 100 Hilux trucks to security formations across the 23 local government areas of the state.

But Ortom insisted that Alia’s claim of inheriting four million IDPs was unfounded. He clarified that his administration never made such claims and that available data on displaced persons were based on collaborations with reputable national and international humanitarian agencies.

“At no time during his two terms did Governor Ortom say Benue had four million IDPs. The Ortom administration relied on strategic partnerships with agencies such as NEMA, NCFRMI, UNHCR, IOM, UNDP, UNICEF, MSF, ICRC, and others to generate verifiable data through the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),” the statement read.

He added that it was the Ortom administration that developed the Benue State Humanitarian Response Plan (BSHRP), which provided the operational and data structures still being used by the Alia administration.

“Governor Alia inherited, accepted, and presented the same data — 1.5 million IDPs — to media and humanitarian partners upon assumption of office in 2023. The same structures set up by Ortom are what he continues to rely on,” Ortom maintained.

The former governor also took issue with the Alia administration’s alleged attempt to downplay the killings of Benue citizens by armed herders by misrepresenting them as mere communal clashes.

“Minimizing the scale of attacks and concealing casualty figures or displacement statistics won’t solve the problem. These are not communal clashes — these are targeted killings by armed herders.”

He criticized Governor Alia for peddling multiple and conflicting narratives.

“At one point, he claims the killers are foreigners. Then he blames Benue people for rustling Fulani cows. Next, he accuses unnamed ‘Abuja politicians.’ Most recently, he labelled some clergymen as ‘religious bandits’. This inconsistency shows either a lack of understanding of the crisis or a deliberate attempt to mislead the public,” Ortom said.

He urged Governor Alia to immediately begin implementing the security recommendations given by President Tinubu during his visit to the state five days ago.

“Instead of waiting, the Governor should act on the President’s roadmap, which was clearly articulated to help curb the insecurity crisis in Benue. He must also make proper use of the increased revenue now accruing to states following the removal of fuel subsidies.”

Ortom further lamented that IDPs are still languishing in camps without adequate support, citing a recent protest by displaced persons at the Makurdi International Market camp, where many reportedly opted to leave due to neglect.

He called on Alia to allow the 23 local governments to access and control their resources to enable effective mobilization of local security and developmental efforts.

“Following the Supreme Court’s judgment granting full financial autonomy to local governments and the increase in federal allocations by over 400% since 2023, there is no reason for continued centralization. The councils, Benue State House of Assembly, and various stakeholders have all appealed to the Governor, but these calls have gone unheeded,” Ortom concluded.

Share