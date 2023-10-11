Follow My Example, Tell Nigerians Your True Identity, Atiku To Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to follow his example by telling Nigerians his true identity.

Atiku in a statement by his media adviser Paul Ibe, noted that it took him less than 24 hours to come out with full disclosure on his public records, but regretted that Tinubu has lived behind the veil for more than half of a century.

The PDP candidate was taken to task over the name, Siddiq Abubakar, which was in his West African School Certificate (WASC) in 1968.

But in the statement, Atiku said he deposed to an affidavit in 1973 to change his name to Atiku Abubakar, adding that he still keeps the original copy of that affidavit.

“The meticulousness that has been displayed by Atiku in this instance shows an example of an upright man,” the statement added.

He called on President Tinubu to follow his example “by coming before Nigerians and the world to explain how he got about his name, his educational background, the history of his early years, the true owner of the Southwest College transcript with which he got admission to the CSU, why he refused to go and retake his pre-qualifying examination for the admission and, more importantly, how he came about the discredited and forged certificate of the Chicago State University that he submitted to INEC.”

Atiku stated that since 1970 when the president was accused of falsifying his academic credentials by claiming to have graduated from a school that was nonexistent, “the narrative of his public profile continues to get dirty and messier by the turn of every decade.

“The latest in the rigmarole of President Tinubu’s life of forgeries and falsification of documents is the recent declaration by the Chicago State University that it is not the issuer of the certificate that Nigeria’s president presented to INEC in the run-up to the 2023 presidential election – an act that constitutionally disqualifies the offender from the election.”

The PDP candidate denied any parallel between his change of name with the forgery committed by President Tinubu in his documentation to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).