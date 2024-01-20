Folashade Reveals How Lizzy Anjorin Threaten To Kill Her After Snatching Her Husband

The estranged wife of Lateef Lawal, Folashade Sariyu, has opened up on alleged harassment and death threats from controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin.

Folashade who made the disclosure while speaking in an interview with PUNCH said her estranged husband’s marriage to Lizzy shocked her because she was nursing their three-month-old baby.

According to Folashade, her estranged husband stopped responding to her calls after the marriage with Lizzy, even when their landlord had threatened to evict them from the house, stressing that their children also dropped out of school because she could no longer afford the fees.

Speaking further, Folashade said Lizzy started making trouble with her when she publicly solicited support online, with claims that she was lying against Lateef and she (Lizzy) started tormenting her with police.

READ ALSO:

She, however, claimed to have evidence of Lizzy Anjorin’s threat to kill and pay a senior lawyer to bury the case.

She said, “My husband just left the house one day and told me he was going to work. For about three days after leaving the house, he usually called me and said he was at work.

“However, I was shocked when I read online that he got married to an actress, Liz Anjorin.

“At that time, I was nursing a three-month-old, so I wasn’t conversant with happenings online. People just started calling me and told me to check Gistlover (a blog), which reported the news of Lateef’s wedding to Liz.

“I even told them that it could not be my husband. When I finally checked it, I realized that he was the one, so I started calling him but he did not take my calls. I even sent his friends to him, all to no avail. It was after eight months that I was able to get through to him.

“Meanwhile, he only responded because I had said I was fed up with the whole issue and would expose him online because I did not want to die in silence. I was the only one taking care of the children, yet I would go online and see their father with a wealthy actress, eating and spending lavishly. My children are not even going to school anymore, because I could not afford the fees.

“Meanwhile, in the house we were residing in, the landlord had given me a quit notice because I was not paying the rent, yet he was also seeing my husband online with a rich person, while we were not paying the rent.

“After that, people started speaking to him, and he started calling me once in a while. He said he would give me money to start up a business, but he eventually did not fulfill his promise.

“When there was no one to support me, I went online to solicit help, and some people came to my aid. Since then, Liz started making trouble with me, claiming that I was lying against her husband.

“She claimed that her husband did not know me and that if anyone was claiming to have children for her husband, that person should have a DNA test. She then started tormenting me with the police. She even threatened to kill me.

“The policemen seized my phone, claiming there was evidence on it that I sent hired assassins to kill Lati. They also claimed that I was blackmailing Liz. For someone like me that does not even have money to eat; I wonder where I would have got money to hire assassins. Meanwhile, Liz was the one threatening me that she would kill me and pay a senior lawyer N10m to bury the case.

“There is nothing those policemen did not do to me. They have beaten me. Even when I was on my menstrual period, they were touching my private parts. It was even Liz’s vehicle they brought to arrest me.

“While on the way, the policemen threatened to kill me, and that there was nothing the people supporting me would do. Yes, I have evidence of where she said my children and I will die. She has actually been saying that for the past two years. The policemen she is using also said that they would not leave me alone until I was dead.”