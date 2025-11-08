Folashade Ijamilusi: I Was Scared Of Being Kidnapped After Winning WAFCON

Super Falcons’ star, Folashade Ijamilusi, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA says the team is targeting 11th title in the next Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year. Excerpts:

Just your first WAFCON and you won the trophy, scoring two goals especially the important equaliser against Morocco in the final. Can you describe the joy?

It is not by my power but all glory to God. At first, I never thought I will be part of the team because we had a lot of good players and senior players that I never thought I would have the chance to showcase myself. I am grateful to the coach, Justine Madugu, who believed in me and for giving me that opportunity. The tournament was something I never expected, but all thanks to God. I’m happy I was able to show myself with the little opportunity I have.

You are one of the few players that went through the process, U-17, U-20 and the senior national team. Was there a time you felt like quitting?

There were a lot of times. Yeah, I started from the U-17, God so good, I was invited to the U-20. I played all the qualifiers and all of a sudden, while I was supposed to go for my second U-17, I had a major injury that really messed things up. I was like, oh, why now? Because then I was seeing myself climbing up, that injury caused me a lot. It stopped me from going for the U-17 qualifiers.

It stopped me from going to the U-20 World Cup. And also then, I was among the team that was supposed to go for the WAFU B, the tournament was for the home-based and I couldn’t go because of the injury. So I was like, oh God, why? I wanted to give up because I saw myself struggling.

I gave a lot to get to that moment in my career and when I should be out there shining, the injury cropped up, that really made me sad. Thanks to my family who never gave up on me. My coaches, they gave me the full support I needed. They supported me in everything I did. So, I’m grateful to God I’m back now.

Going for the WAFCON, the target was 10th title, and you already cruised to the final. Then suddenly, it was 2-0 down. Were you guys thinking this is the end of the road?

Oh, nothing like that. It was just a positive vibe then. Yeah, we had faith that we can turn things around. After the first half, we had faith that something can still happen. It’s not the end of the game yet, but just the end of the first 45 minutes. So, we all came together as a team and with the help of other players especially the game changers, they have been there before and they were like, guys, we can do this, and we were so happy something really happened.

After turning a whole World Cup winning coach, Jorge Vilda, to someone that doesn’t know the job again, what was the celebration like after lifting the trophy?

The celebration was massive. It was a great comeback. Something nobody expected. No one expected it. So, it was a great comeback. The celebration in Morocco started right from the football pitch. Everyone was happy.

The Super Falcons, before any game, it will be like a revival with all the players either Christian or Muslim singing and clapping together, was that like a ritual for the team?

That has been our own way of getting ourselves spiced up before any game. Yes, that’s the motivation. We use that to ginger ourselves up and singing praises, dancing and worshipping God is for everyone.

OON and the announcement of the money by the Federal Government, were you scared of what might happen especially with the situation in the country?

Oh, yeah, because one of my friends, actually we went together. She said her friend was kidnapped and they were asking her for money. Like, did you know anybody who went to the WAFCON? Were you also one of them? So, it was scary that I said to myself that maybe when I come back to Nigeria, I am going to hire some security. But the truth is, it is not that bad. I can move to some places, although not everywhere because of the security situation at the moment.

The next WAFCON will serve as World Cup qualifier and as a player, after missing the U-20 World Cup due to injury, you won’t want to miss this, what has been the discussion within the team?

All the discussions just boil to us winning the 11th title next year. And by winning, we will automatically qualify for the World Cup. So. the target is for us to kill two birds with a stone. So, I think we just have to put the whole efforts in place. With the encouragement already, we are going out for it. Yes, it is going to be tough but we have the players and the talents to make it next year in Morocco.

The game against Benin in the qualifiers, 3-0 on aggregates at a time and suddenly you guys conceded a goal, what really happened especially playing at home? Was it like you guys just decided to relax in the game?

No, we never played like that. In the game of football, anything can happen, just like what happens at the Nations Cup. The truth is, we never underestimated them, but after beating them away from home, it is not going to be that easy for us as they will want to go back home with their pride intact. And they are also not a pushover, they are a good side. We saw the fight in them in Abeokuta.

What lesson have you guys learnt from that going forward?

The lesson we learnt is that we should just keep focusing. No matter the time frame, something can still happen, we just need to keep going and maintain proper concentration till the final whistle.

How did you come into game of football as a young girl?

It’s football from day one. I started on the streets of Jakande. I played with some guys there. That was where Springsoca discovered me. And that was how I started and because I have the talent, it was easy for me. That was how I became a player.

What was your parents reaction at the time?

My dad was not comfortable with it because I was moving around with boys and he was not against the fact that I was playing football, but because people keep seeing me around guys and he was afraid that something bad might happen to me. He wanted me to go to school and but he was not that opposed to my playing football but as time goes on, he allowed me.

How did you convince him to allow you play football?

First, with the help of my coach, Olawale Oladapo, the Manager of Springsoca Football Academy, who came on my behalf to plead with him to give me the opportunity to play football. And he just said I can go with him that he has no business he wants to give me. So, as time goes on, when he started seeing the little achievements, he just gave me his blessing.

You are part of a private schools invitational tournament recently. How would you describe the organisers, Springsoca Football Academy?

Organising the tournament was a great idea, something to start with. I am really grateful to Springsoca Academy for coming together to encourage the young girls and boys. Just like me, I came out from there.

When it all started, do you expect it will lead to where you are today?

When it all started, I was pretty young so I didn’t imagine I would be where I am today. But as time goes on, looking at the way everything was going, and I started separating my right from left as a young adult, I realized I could make something out of playing football as a lady.

Also, I was getting a lot of encouragement from my coach at the time, which really lead me to where I am today. That made me to put more efforts in a lot of things and later I noticed that something big is coming out of playing football for me.

You moved to China this year to team up with Liaoning Baiye and another Nigerian, Chinonyerem Macleans, joined later, would you say that has helped you?

Having another Nigerian player there really helped me. At first, it was me and the Burkina Faso player, Adèle Kabré. We were not really flowing because of the language barrier, French and English, it was difficult. When I heard that another Nigeria player was coming, I was so excited. It was like, finally, I will see someone to talk to and when she came, we flow together, we do things together, like Nigerian blood.

If you have not been a footballer, you have not followed these paths, what do you think you would have done?

I will surely follow another part of sports which is dancing because I love dancing a lot.