Fola Francis Drowns In Lagos Beach

Fola Francis, a famous Nigerian transgender model and fashion designer has reportedly passed away.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the LGBT campaigner drowned on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at IIashe Beach in Lagos, Nigeria.

Announcing his passing, a Nigerian journalist identified as Vincent Desmond in a statement issued on Friday said they are they are deeply hurt by her passing.

He, however, expressed the profound impact of Fola Francis as a shining light and beacon of hope and inspiration to him and thousands of others.

“Fola Francis was a beacon of hope and a light to us and a lot of other people. We are deeply hurt by her passing.

“There will be a memorial which will be discussed at a later date, as we her friends and family ask for privacy at this time,” he said.

Fola was the first transgender person from Nigeria to walk the runways at Cute-Saint and Fruché during Lagos Fashion Week.