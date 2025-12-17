Fola Apologises Amid Criticism Over Headline Show

Nigerian rising star, Folarin Odunlami, known mononymously as Fola has issued a public apology following his first-ever headline concert, which drew widespread criticism over safety concerns.

The event, held on Monday, December 15 at the Balmoral Event Center, saw attendance exceed the venue’s capacity, with rowdy crowds and safety breaches prompting Fola to halt the performance.

In a statement, Fola expressed deep remorse for the incident, acknowledging that the safety of his fans should have been his top priority.

He wrote, “My people, I’m really sorry about how last night went. People were hurt, and that should never happen. I had to stop the show because safety comes before anything else. I hear you on all fronts, and we’re working to make things right.”

His record label, Dagbana Republik, also apologised, citing inadequate safety measures and vowing to work with organisers to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“We acknowledge the serious safety issues that occurred at the event organised by Mainland Blockparty.

“The venue capacity was exceeded, resulting in unsafe conditions that should never have happened.

“Once it became clear that fans were at risk, the performance was stopped immediately.

“We are working with the organisers to ensure adequate measures are taken to address the concerns of those affected. Your safety remains non-negotiable to us!” the statement reads.