Fola Ajidagba for Burial Next Week

The popular Lagos socialite and well known photographer, Mr. Fola Ajidagba, who died a few weeks ago, will be buried next week at his home town, Ijebu-Ode.

He was aged 89. According to family announcement, funeral service starts on Tuesday, September 5, with service of songs at Trinity House, Ligali Ayorinde St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

Wake keep at Cathedral Church of Our Saviour, Ita-Olowojoda, Ijebu-Ode, at 5pm on Thursday, September 7, and funeral service on Friday, September 8, at the same church at 10am. May his soul rest in peace.