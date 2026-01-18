A prominent stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State and real estate developer, Chief Barrister Success Obioma Akagburuonye, has called on politicians and business leaders to uphold the sanctity of agreements and place a premium on human life, saying the absence of these values is fueling rising tensions in the polity.

Akagburuonye made the call recently at his country home in Ogbor-Uvuru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, where he hosted members of the Owerri Senatorial Zone Council of Elders as part of ongoing consultations to identify an acceptable governorship candidate for the zone ahead of the next election.

The meeting followed the public position of Governor Hope Uzodimma that power should shift to the Owerri zone, with the governor pledging to endorse a successor from the area.

Speaking with journalists after the consultation, Akagburuonye—who is positioning himself as one of the APC’s prospective governorship aspirants—recounted what he described as a narrow escape from an assassination attempt.

According to him, suspected hired assassins allegedly laid an ambush along the Owerri Airport Road and around his ancestral home, but their plans were thwarted through timely security intelligence.