FOI: Why We Charged Law Firm N1.5bn For Register Of Voters – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why it billed a law firm, Messrs V.C. Ottaokpukpu & Associates, the sum of ₦1.5 billion for the production of the National Register of Voters.

The law firm had applied to the Commission under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act for Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the National Register of Voters covering the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as the list of polling units in all electoral wards nationwide.

In a letter dated October 13, 2025, and signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, INEC directed the firm to make payment of ₦1.5 billion into its Remita account.

However, in a statement on Thursday, INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi, clarified that the amount was computed strictly in line with the guidelines for processing and issuance of CTCs and the provisions of Section 8(1) of the FOI Act, 2011.

She quoted the section as stating that: “Where access to information is to be given under this Act, the public institution may charge an amount representing the actual cost of document duplication and transcription.”

Eta-Messi further explained that under Section 15 of the Electoral Act 2022, the applicable charge for a CTC document is ₦250 per page.

“For clarity,” she said, “the National Register of Voters for all 36 states and the FCT contains 93,469,008 registered voters, with 16 voters per page, requiring 6,018,661 pages.

“Additionally, printing the existing polling units across the country—covering 176,848 polling units—will require 4,946 pages. The total number of pages to be printed for both requests is therefore 6,023,607 pages, at a unit cost of ₦250 per page, resulting in a total sum of ₦1,505,901,750.”

She emphasized that the ₦1.5 billion represents only the actual cost of document duplication and transcription and does not include any additional administrative or processing fees.

Eta-Messi reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and prudent management of public resources, adding that the Commission remains open to providing lawful access to electoral data in accordance with established regulations.